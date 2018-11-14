Gympie's recycling puts $13,000 back in people's pocket

SPARE CHANGE: Scott Kovacevic sifts through Gympie's container refund centre, which is believed to have processed more than 130,000 units since it started.

SPARE CHANGE: Scott Kovacevic sifts through Gympie's container refund centre, which is believed to have processed more than 130,000 units since it started. Troy Jegers

GYMPIE'S environmental streak seems to be shining through, with all indicators pointing to the container refund scheme being a smashing success here.

Sources have said more than 130,000 units have been processed through Gympie's Smith St Return-it centre in the past 12 days, putting $13,000 back into the public's hands.

Visually, the centre is bursting with cages crammed full of returned cans and plastic bottles lined up in rows.

The only thing missing is hard data.

A Containers for Change spokeswoman said last Friday those numbers are not yet known but they "should become available in the near future”.

Curves of many water bottles holding fresh, clean water semakokal

Return-it spokesman Garth Lamb said that while the company did have "high expectations” for the scheme, Gympie's response was "really strong”.

Like any new scheme there had been teething issues, Mr Lamb said, and he encouraged people to do their homework before heading off with a car full of cans.

"If you haven't been to a site before, it's best to drop in and check out how it works,” he said.

And while Bunnings was listed as a drop-off site when the scheme started, a spokeswoman has confirmed they are no longer involved.

Gympie s Bunnings is not operating as a drop off site for the container refund scheme. Frances Klein

She said the temporary collection sites planned at Bunnings were removed due to safety and access concerns.

"We are genuinely disappointed that we are not able to participate as we remain very supportive of the scheme and we sincerely apologise for any confusion this has caused the local community,” she said.

The Gympie Return-it site can be accessed from Pronger Pde, to the south of the parade's Bruce Highway exit.