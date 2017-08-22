Gympie's ready to party

COUNTRY PARTY: Tony Goodman says he and his team had just 16 days to put together a great line-up of entertainment and fun for this year's Pre Muster Party.

YOU can't have the Gympie Music Muster without the Pre Muster Party in Mary St.

Mary St advocate Tony Goodman said he and his team pulled together this year's Pre Muster Party in 16 days flat.

"Firstly, it'll start with the dressing of the trees in a Muster theme,” Mr Goodman said.

That's just the tip of the iceberg with a dozen buskers performing throughout the day along the length of the street, plus four groups featured on the City Centre Stage.

Starting at 9.30am, the U3A Retro Juke Box Singers will get the celebrations under way, followed by the Bluegrass Band. From midday to 3pm the GUSTO ukelele group will entertain with the Gympie Blues Club finishing off the afternoon from 3.30-5.30pm.

Buses, sponsored by Gympie Regional Council, will be running from the Muster site, bringing more crowds to the main street to enjoy the specialty foods on offer from the cafes and eateries, and shopping specials from more than 50 retailers taking part in the celebration.

In addition to the colourful trees, traders the length of the street will be decorating their windows with Muster finery, complete with hay bales and Akubras.

"In the three years I've been organising the Mary St events, I've wanted to make Mary St a point of difference to the big shopping centres. I want to make it a destination were people come to relax and eat and say 'Let's go hang out in Mary St',” Mr Goodman said.

He said he enjoyed watching the reactions of people who came back to the street after some time.

"When people are interviewed at the trees' events, they say it gives them an idea of what's in Mary St these days. That's what it's all about,” he said.

The entertainment starts at 9.30am and while the street buskers are due to wind up in the early evening, venues such at the Royal Hotel and Billy's have live entertainment booked, so partygoers will be able to kick on until late tomorrow night.