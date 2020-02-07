Menu
Gympie’s rainfall could double in the next 7 days

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
7th Feb 2020 8:32 AM
THE skies have not quite cleared following the heavy rain that poured in bucketloads on the Cooloola Coast and topped tanks in the majority of the region over the past few days.

Close to 400mm was recorded in 48 hours at Croops Corner, south of Tin Can Bay – on Wednesday alone the 260mm that fell made it the wettest place in Queensland.

The Mary River was looking fresh this morning from the Normanby Bridge after heavy rain totals this week.
Gympie itself has received 84mm since Tuesday – the majority falling on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday (54mm), but by the end of next week this could double.

If the maximum rainfall that BoM has predicted each day for Gympie hits next week, the city will be wet with another 160mm.

Of the rainfall expected for the next seven days, showers are forecast for today and tomorrow and a heavier downpour likely on Sunday.

The wider South East could receive between 50-100mm on Sunday, with Gympie most likely seeing 20-40mm of that, forecaster Kimba Wong said.

If your tanks aren't full yet - Gympie is in for another wet week with this forecast for the next seven days. Courtesy of Weatherzone.
“Isolated rainfall totals are dotted in there as well – exactly where it will fall is hard to predict,” Ms Wong said.

The final flood warning was issued for the Mary River yesterday with the level not expected to rise above minor flood level.

While the heavy rain kept the heat at bay, humidity will return, the forecaster said, with top temperatures that were below average now returning to tops of about 30C from today and into next week.

RECORDED RAINFALL

Tuesday: Gympie: 9mm, Croops Corner (TCB) 128mm, Imbil 4.8mm, Glenwood 59mm

Wednesday: Gympie 54mm, Croops Corner (TCB) 260mm, Imbil 37mm, Glenwood 135mm

Thursday: Gympie 21mm, Imbil 33mm, Glenwood 2mm

