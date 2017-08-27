26°
News

Gympie's property market on the cusp of doing something special

Tom Daunt
| 27th Aug 2017 8:43 AM
Infrastructure improvements like the Aquatic Centre are assisting the Gympie property market.
Infrastructure improvements like the Aquatic Centre are assisting the Gympie property market. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach in the east, to Goomeri in the west, Gunalda in the north and the Mary Valley in the south.

Gympie's property market is a puzzle buyers, investors and renters alike are trying to piece together.

While not booming, steady trends in key performance indicator categories show a healthy increase in median house prices across the board over the past 12 months.

Like many fledgling regional cities, Gympie's proximity to metropolitan centres is proving a draw card for buyers and investors who are looking for a tree change, while our coastal suburbs are proving to be a real jewel in the crown.

CoreLogic data indicates our western and eastern conurbation show the most promise, with Goomeri and Rainbow Beach returning a 25.2% and 20% increase in their median house prices over the past three months respectively.

Suburbs like the Southside continue to be a hit with families, while newer suburbs like Cooloola Cove are providing a viable alternative to traditional village living.

The Mary Valley continues to rebound from the near-miss of the Traveston Dam fiasco, proving some of the most sought after real estate north of Brisbane.

Some major infrastructure projects are assisting in this growth.

While the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre has come at a significant cost to the community, investors are appreciating the forward thinking mentality of the city.

Similarly, the upgrade to the Bruce Hwy is already cutting the travel time for commuters who base themselves in Gympie and drive to either the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane for work.

Bonnie Hollander, an agent with one of Gympie's top performing firms, Agents2go said there was solid evidence to suggest the Gympie market was on the verge of something exciting.

"The writing is on the wall,” Hollander said.

"The market is showing that properties are moving quicker.

"There is less stock.

"When this happens you can put the prices up.

"In 2003 pretty much everything in this region doubled.

"In 2006 everything jumped up about 30% which is significant growth.

"I can't see a 2003 happening again but I can see a 2006.”

The consensus among agents, is this growth is fuelled by out of town buyers looking for value.

While property prices in big eastern sea board centres like Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne have sky rocketed, the average Australian annual income has not.

As a matter of course, younger professionals who once dreamed of owning a house on the north shore of Sydney or eastern suburbs of Brisbane are looking further afield.

Evidently, the Gympie market is showing that it can cater for this trend and in return is seeing investors and home occupiers from the south being responsible for the majority of sales.

From a development perspective, Gympie Regional Council has embraced the steady growth.

<FZ,1,0,41>To promote investor opportunities and cater for the demand, council approved a total of 93 new building opportunities in June alone.

Of those, 63 were issued by private Building Certifiers and 30 by Council Building Certifiers.

So far in 2017, the Council has approved 518 new developments, which is up from the 2016 total of 483.

The data, while not overly marked, does back up the suggestion Gympie is on the verge of something special.

"There is opportunity and diversity here,” Ms Hollander said.

"The infrastructure changes are making a difference.

"What we are also finding is that people are coming to Gympie and starting new businesses.

"There is a coffee culture here now.

"People know that they can move here, set up a business here and live here.

"We are in a great affordable town.

"The penny is starting to drop for a lot of buyers.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  century 21 gympie gympie real estate property values sold on magazine

What's the plan for nuclear survivors? No, really

What's the plan for nuclear survivors? No, really

I have emailed our federal member and the council and my only aim is to make sure we have a plan as we have for fire and flood: letter

A heartfelt thank-you to the Muster

Gympie Muster 2017 Liz Robertson, Debra and Rick Cheers and Bongo Robertson.

A chance to say thanks after an incredible show of generosity

Home invasion sentence 'not to be a precedent' says judge

EXCEPTIONAL CASE: Gympie District Court has head of an exception to the normal rule for sentencing of home invaders.

One-off home invasion sentence 'not to be a precedent'

Jason's law: parliament unites to act on Gympie family's tragedy and their fight to save others

JASON'S LAW: Michael Garrels says his faith in politics has been restored by Queensland parliament's unanimous support for legal changes which might have saved his son's life - as long as the bureaucrats implement the change effectively. He is pictured with a collage prepared in memory of his son, Jason, who died in circumstances the new laws seek to remedy.

State parliament has unanimously backed a Gympie safety campaign

Local Partners

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Say 'g'day' and be part of a national icon

There will be hundreds of photos like this beauty in our FREE Muster Souvenir Edition which you will be able to pick up from the Muster at the General Store and other venues tomorrow (Sunday).

The 36th annual Gympie Music Muster has been a cracker.

GALLERY: Smiles shine at Gympie Muster

Georgia Roberts is a Muster cowgirl

Grown ups aren't the only ones having fun at this year's festival

GALLERY: Crowds dip into Muster madness

Muster dancing, madness: Kate and Grant Smith. Gympie Music Muster Friday 25.08.17

The party continues in Amamoor, and you can see all the fun here.

What's on the small screen this week

LITTLE Big Shots and season three of Narcos debut, True Story With Hamish & Andy finishes with a bang and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

Kylie Jenner 'super nude' photoshoot

Her sexiest photoshoot ever

Queensland event goers warned about ticket reseller

Jeff Horn of Australia strikes Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

There have been hundreds of consumer complaints

15 die-hard Muster fans who travelled far to be here

Evelyn Caesar

'I travelled few thousand kilometres to get here.'

Busby Marou rocks Muster Main Stage

Gympie Muster 2017

Busby Marou stole the hearts of Main Stage visitors on Friday night

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

COUNTRY music super-couple treats fans to new music.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

GREAT HOME PLUS GORGEOUS COTTAGE

225 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Surrounded by larger properties with no close neighbours is this well set up 5 acre property which offers many options. Consisting of a spacious western red cedar...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

WHEN A DRIVE BY JUST WON&#39;T DO!

4 City View Drive, The Dawn 4570

House 4 2 5 GENUINE OFFER'S...

Located in the peaceful serenity that is known as The Dawn, this stunning property is definitely an opportunity you do not want to miss. When you make your way up...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK

43 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK This spacious timber home is situated on a large 1489m2 block within a short walking distance to Mary Street, primary school and...

PRICED TO SELL!!!

5/35 Cootharaba Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $189,000

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a quality unit in a great location. Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms with built-ins, one bathroom and open plan...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

TOWN CENTRE GEM - GREAT POTENTIAL FOR INVESTMENT @ $260 PER WEEK!

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

MUST BE SOLD!

25A Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFER'S OVER...

Welcome to 25A Rifle Range Road! This large home is situated on a huge town block at a massive size of 1,394m2! This Chamfer board home has some great features on...

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Real estate thriving in Rainbow Beach

Rainbow Beach lifeguard Liam Toohey.

'The entire Rainbow Beach market has picked up.'

GO WEST: Cattle market driving buyers to snap up land

LOOKING GOOD: Cattle farmers are lining up for broadacre grazing blocks in the South Burnett and townships like Kilkivan can still be marketed on the merits of their unique charms.

Farmers gaining confidence as they get twice as much for their beef

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property