Gympie's property market on the cusp of doing something special

Infrastructure improvements like the Aquatic Centre are assisting the Gympie property market.

FROM Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach in the east, to Goomeri in the west, Gunalda in the north and the Mary Valley in the south.

Gympie's property market is a puzzle buyers, investors and renters alike are trying to piece together.

While not booming, steady trends in key performance indicator categories show a healthy increase in median house prices across the board over the past 12 months.

Like many fledgling regional cities, Gympie's proximity to metropolitan centres is proving a draw card for buyers and investors who are looking for a tree change, while our coastal suburbs are proving to be a real jewel in the crown.

CoreLogic data indicates our western and eastern conurbation show the most promise, with Goomeri and Rainbow Beach returning a 25.2% and 20% increase in their median house prices over the past three months respectively.

Suburbs like the Southside continue to be a hit with families, while newer suburbs like Cooloola Cove are providing a viable alternative to traditional village living.

The Mary Valley continues to rebound from the near-miss of the Traveston Dam fiasco, proving some of the most sought after real estate north of Brisbane.

Some major infrastructure projects are assisting in this growth.

While the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre has come at a significant cost to the community, investors are appreciating the forward thinking mentality of the city.

Similarly, the upgrade to the Bruce Hwy is already cutting the travel time for commuters who base themselves in Gympie and drive to either the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane for work.

Bonnie Hollander, an agent with one of Gympie's top performing firms, Agents2go said there was solid evidence to suggest the Gympie market was on the verge of something exciting.

"The writing is on the wall,” Hollander said.

"The market is showing that properties are moving quicker.

"There is less stock.

"When this happens you can put the prices up.

"In 2003 pretty much everything in this region doubled.

"In 2006 everything jumped up about 30% which is significant growth.

"I can't see a 2003 happening again but I can see a 2006.”

The consensus among agents, is this growth is fuelled by out of town buyers looking for value.

While property prices in big eastern sea board centres like Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne have sky rocketed, the average Australian annual income has not.

As a matter of course, younger professionals who once dreamed of owning a house on the north shore of Sydney or eastern suburbs of Brisbane are looking further afield.

Evidently, the Gympie market is showing that it can cater for this trend and in return is seeing investors and home occupiers from the south being responsible for the majority of sales.

From a development perspective, Gympie Regional Council has embraced the steady growth.

<FZ,1,0,41>To promote investor opportunities and cater for the demand, council approved a total of 93 new building opportunities in June alone.

Of those, 63 were issued by private Building Certifiers and 30 by Council Building Certifiers.

So far in 2017, the Council has approved 518 new developments, which is up from the 2016 total of 483.

The data, while not overly marked, does back up the suggestion Gympie is on the verge of something special.

"There is opportunity and diversity here,” Ms Hollander said.

"The infrastructure changes are making a difference.

"What we are also finding is that people are coming to Gympie and starting new businesses.

"There is a coffee culture here now.

"People know that they can move here, set up a business here and live here.

"We are in a great affordable town.

"The penny is starting to drop for a lot of buyers.”