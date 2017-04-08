Gympie's petrol prices drop in past month

Petrol drop

UNLEADED petrol prices in Gympie were cheaper than Brisbane for the first time this year, the RACQ's monthly fuel watch has found.

While the Sunshine Coast had the most expensive petrol in south-east Queensland in March at 132.8c/L, Gympie's prices were more than 3c/L cheaper at 129.2c/L.

The average price in Brisbane for the month was 130c/L.

The average diesel price for Gympie was more expensive than Brisbane's by 0.2c/L, at 129.8c/L, it was also cheaper than the Sunshine Coast by 0.4c/L.

Warning to boaties

EX-TROPICAL cyclone Debbie may have departed, but the hazard to holiday boating remains from as far north as the Burdekin River all the way down to Tweed Heads.

Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Minister Mark Bailey urged boaties to exercise extreme caution.

Boaties are being advised to take care in the wake of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie. Warren Lynam

"With the arrival of the Easter school holidays, many families will be keen to get out on the water as soon as possible, but responsible skippers should be carefully considering their plans,” Mr Bailey said

"Post cyclonic weather has created a serious risks to safe navigation including missing or relocated navigation aids, changed depths, stronger currents and submerged hazards.

"If in doubt - don't go out.”