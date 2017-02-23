Gympie's Pavilion facelift on schedule

A MUCH NEEDED FACELIFT: The Pavilion upgrade underway at the Gympie Showgrounds.

GYMPIE'S beloved Pavilion is undergoing a $1.1 million transformation and is on budget and on schedule for a mid-April completion.

The renovation, which began in early January, includes the installation of a compliant passenger lift, redevelopment of the Apex restaurant and of the Smith, Bishop and Madill Rooms.

Half of the $1.1 million project has been funded by the Federal Government's National Stronger Regions Fund.

The Pavilion is a key venue for the Gympie community and accommodates a variety of sporting interests including basketball, volleyball and futsal.

It can also cater for social events up to around 1500 people.

OUT WITH THE OLD: The Pavilion will feature a more modern, updated interior. Renee Albrecht

A council spokeswoman said the primary reason for the refurbishment is to enable people of all abilities to have easy access throughout the site.

"The floors were previously different heights, making it difficult for community members in wheelchairs,” Ms Smith said.

"It will now be one level floor and accessible to all people with varying abilities.”

THE LITTLE THINGS: Local Painter Phil Grills working on The Pavilion upgrade. Renee Albrecht

It is the first major renovation the building has undergone since its construction.

The Pavilion as we know it today is far removed from the original, which was around 100 years old - a relic from the mining boom of Gympie's past.

It was torn down in the early 1980s to make way for the current Pavilion, which was opened on October 30, 1982 by the then Queensland Local Government, Main Roads and Police Minister Russ Hinze.

ADDING TO HISTORY: New features are being added to The Pavilion, including a passenger lift. Renee Albrecht

The reconstruction reportedly cost around $750,000 at the time - roughly $5 million today after accounting for inflation.

Ms Smith said the site redesign will create a more modern style for the venue, which will make it well suited to cater for large functions such as weddings, gala dinners and race day functions.

"It will also make the Pavilion a contemporary functions venue space for small community group meetings through to large formal functions.

”It will be a much more usable space for the Show Society and other community groups.”