Gympie's own experts blast council merger 'fail'

TWO SIDES TO AMALGAMATIONS: Mayor Mick Curran sees good and bad in mergers. Tom Daunt

THREE of Gympie region's most practically qualified local government experts yesterday took dramatically different views when asked to comment on 10 years of local government amalgamations.

But two of them, former Cooloola Shire finance committee chairman Ian Petersen and Gympie state MP Tony Perrett, were in rare agreement that the process was a failure from the start.

The third, Mayor Mick Curran, said the mergers had been followed in the early years by some big increases in council rates and charges.

"From 2008-2015 rates rises for Gympie Regional Council averaged out at 7.1 per cent, so essentially in that time, rates doubled,” he said.

That's bad.

But after 2015, he said he had come into the field with an agenda to keep rises to a minimum.

"The average rise in the past three budgets has been 1.5 per cent.”

That's good.

He said mergers had made it easier for a smaller number of councils to deal with state and federal governments and Gympie region in two years had been able to secure "almost $20 million”.

This had helped some important projects across the region.

But there were substantial arguments each way, he said.

Mr Petersen and Mr Perrett were strongly against it.

"It's unusual for me to so strongly agree with (Local Government Association of Queensland CEO) Greg Hallam, that the mergers had failed to deliver for ratepayers. But I agree with him on that one,” Mr Petersen said.

"A lot of councils like Kilkivan and Tiaro were not in a good way financially.

"Their residents were told they were in a sound position, but that was only with the help of state and federal subsidies and grants.

"Their rates and charges did not even cover their wages bill.

"Cooloola was the strongest in the state, according to the Queensland Treasury Corporation and Kilkivan was about second worst.”

Mr Perrett shared the concerns, but saw them from a different angle.

"It was a cost shifting exercise” and "a great disappointment (which) has not delivered the promised outcomes.

"Throughout the state, councillors worked hard to make the new arrangements succeed with limited support and funding,” he said.

"Add to that the subsequent withdrawal of infrastructure support by the Bligh Government and you can see Labor governments shift the bill to financially stressed ratepayers.”

Sharing of services would have saved money and allowed communities to retain their identity.

"As a former Kilkivan Shire councillor and then as deputy mayor of the new Gympie Regional Council I saw first-hand the impact on smaller councils, their workforce and the social fabric of these smaller communities.

"The local has been taken out of local government,” he said.