Gympie's own 'Antiques Roadshow' on this weekend

RARE AND BEAUTIFUL: Gympie Antique Collectable Fair organiser Allan Lawson with a rare Sir Donald Bradman bronze - just one of the fascinating pieces on sale today at the Pavilion.

RARE AND BEAUTIFUL: Gympie Antique Collectable Fair organiser Allan Lawson with a rare Sir Donald Bradman bronze - just one of the fascinating pieces on sale today at the Pavilion. Troy Jegers

GYMPIE will have its own version of Antiques Roadshow dropping into town this weekend at the Gympie Antique Collectable Fair at the Pavilion.

Organiser Allan Lawson said there would be appraisers on site so people could bring along their knick-knacks, curios and objet d'art (or photos - if the piece is too large to carry) for a free valuation.

"We offer free appraisals. A lot of antique fairs charge, but we don't,” Mr Lawson said.

The atmosphere will almost be that of an old-style department store with around 30 sellers from Queensland and New South Wales gathering with thousands of antique and collectable items for sale.

The fair will offer a range of heritage and retro pieces together with deco items from years gone by to add to collections or start enthusiasts off in this fast-growing hobby.

It is also a chance to add unique items to the home.

Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will provide a window to our past.

The free admission for children under 14 years will offer an opportunity to learn more about Australia's early pioneering days.

The fair will open to the public from 9am-4pm tomorrow and 9am-2pm Sunday.

Admission $10, aged pensioners $6, children under-14 years free.

For more information visit www.aussiefairs.com or phone 0427 465 407.

There are some other major events on this weekend outside of the showgrounds.

The Mary Valley Rattler will have a special train running Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of the return of services to the rails.

The Birthday Train will depart historic Gympie Station at 10am but there will be plenty to do at Gympie, Dagun and Amamoor stations with live entertainment and more on offer. You can also try the scenic helicopter flights on offer from Amamoor station especially for the weekend run.

More information on this new experience can be found at maryvalleyrattler.com.

Plus there are still two more days left of the Heart of Gold Short Film Festival.

More information on Heart of Gold can be found at heartofgold.com.