Gympie's own Alice: new store a wonderland

GYMPIE'S OWN ALICE: Maxene Grewar has created her own craft Wonderland in the James Nash arcade.

A HUNDRED gourds and no idea what to do with them; it might strike some as strange, but for Maxene Grewar it was the gateway to her career.

While crafting from fruit might seem difficult, the owner of Wonderland said it didn't matter what the material was but what you could make of it.

"The shape of the gourd dictates what it's going to become,” she said.

"You have to think what would this one be?”

Mrs Grewar said her attraction to craft was understandable given her background growing up in a family with a passion for craft.

"That was just part of life growing up, being around women who crocheted, knitted, sewed, that type of thing,” she said.

"I've always worked in retail and hospitality but I've done art and craft all my life since I was young child.”

Moving to Gympie eight years ago, she has been frequently involved with the gallery, and is excited to have the opportunity to help boost Gympie's artistic entrepreneurs.

In fact, she said it was through them the name of the shop was created.

"As our artists had a lot of bright colourful things we just wanted it be a bit of a wonderland.”

Now with about 30 artists from around the region and the Sunshine Coast, she said there was one specific goal she had in mind:

"We're trying to crafty and fun.

"I'm a very happy craftist.”