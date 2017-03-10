Gympie's only video store will open again on Monday

COMING ATTRACTION: Network Video is on track to opening its doors in Gympie on Monday.

IT IS an exciting time in the entertainment industry to bring back the video store, opening on Monday, March 13, as Network Gympie.

I thank many of the local trade people who rescheduled their time at late notice to help in the transition.

This has been a positive experience for the staff and me, with exception of comments on Facebook including personal attacks on the manager.

Many of the items were ill informed as the process of closure by the previous owners was not structured by the staff.

We look forward to offering a vast new range of titles and a great level of service that Gympie deserves.

Peter Fife,

Network Gympie,

Duke Street, Gympie.