27°
News

Gympie's old boys tend wounds after heritage clash

Rowan Schindler
| 7th Aug 2017 3:31 PM
OLD BOYS: Brothers defeated Wanderers 16-10 in the heritage game at Albert Park on Saturday.
OLD BOYS: Brothers defeated Wanderers 16-10 in the heritage game at Albert Park on Saturday. Rowan Schindler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VETERANS returned to the hallowed turf of Albert Park on Saturday for a battle between brothers-in-arms.

Hundreds of fans were on hand to witness Brothers run out winners on the day, with a 16-10 victory over the Wanderers.

It was a tough slog for many of the old boys, but the dust was well and truly brushed off after the first few hits.

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Wanderers number nine Phil Webb, who injured his knee during the game, said the day could not have gone better.

"Oh mate, had a ball, couldn't do that too often though,” he said.

"From start to finish, it was a great day.”

Phil Webb watches his Wanderers team from the sideline.
Phil Webb watches his Wanderers team from the sideline. Rowan Schindler

John Cartwright, Craig Marshall and Steve Jones scored tries for Brothers, with Marshall also converting two kicks.

Lee Mason and Mark O'Niell got a try each for Wanderers, and John Greensill chalked up one conversion.

Gympie Wanderers V Brothers heritage, August 5, 2017.
Gympie Wanderers V Brothers heritage, August 5, 2017. Rowan Schindler

Webb had played for both Wanderers and Brothers in the past and was well qualified to comment.

"I have played against those blokes, those mates.

"The rivalry was still there, the banter was there. I was getting phone calls before the game getting some sledging,” he said.

Gympie Wanderers V Brothers heritage, August 5, 2017.
Gympie Wanderers V Brothers heritage, August 5, 2017. Rowan Schindler

"It was a bit full on there, some big hits going on but it was all in good spirits.

"The Brothers side, if you look at them on paper, there's some legends on there.”

"Carty (John Cartwight), an ex-Broncos player. Matt Fisher - he hasn't lost it - every time he had the ball he made it look like he had all the time in the world.”

Gympie Wanderers V Brothers heritage, August 5, 2017.
Gympie Wanderers V Brothers heritage, August 5, 2017. Rowan Schindler

Webb said he was happy with the way his Wanderers team held their own.

"Before the game I thought, we were going to be up against it here,” he said.

"John Geensill, five-eighth, if we didn't have him, we wouldn't have held it together.

"Glen Tierney was hitting it up hard, he still has a massive heart, big heart, and Craig Marshall was in there.

"The dirtiest bloke on the field was Craig Petrie, without a doubt.

"I was expecting a flogging, but I was glad it was pretty close.”

Nobody held back in the tackles during the clash between the rival clubs.
Nobody held back in the tackles during the clash between the rival clubs. Rowan Schindler

As to whether or not the game will be an annual feature in Gympie, Webb was blunt.

"I hope not mate, I don't want to go through that again,” he said. "I'd be glad to go and watch.

By the end of the game, aged legs had slowed down but grins had grown.

Brothers move forward in attack with Wanderers players paying close attention.
Brothers move forward in attack with Wanderers players paying close attention. Rowan Schindler
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie gympie brothers gympie wanderers heritage game old boys rugby league sport

Devils punish Cutters to cap historic day

Devils punish Cutters to cap historic day

The Devils confined Pomona-Cooran to the bottom of the table with an entertaining game on Saturday

WEATHER: Your week ahead in Gympie

The Weatherzone radar map showing rain over the Gympie region early Monday morning.

Frost and cold mornings are on the cards mid-week

Not impressed: No cash at Centro Suncorp

A Gympie letter writer is no impressed with the "no cash handled here” message he got at the new Suncorp office at Centro.

Letter: I walked away flabbergasted

Lucky escape from rain-fuelled smash

A man was lucky to escape with only minor injuries when his car rolled on Anderleigh Rd on Monday morning.

He hit the muddy ditch and his car rolled "three or four times”

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Workshop for creative kids at the Gallery this weekend

KIDS ZONE: A space for children to relax, explore and create art will be created at Gympie Regional Gallery today.

Great things on at the Gallery this weekend

Aerodrome open day will thrill

Little sisters Indiana (left) and Milla Sidey, of Elliott Heads, in the pilot's seat of a glider at the Gympie Aerodrome open day last year.

Jet fighter joy flights, WW2 Mustangs and vintage cars

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

GREAT HORSE PADDOCK

Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $130,000

16 acres with plenty of grass and water. Tinana Creek at the rear boundary. Two road frontage. Minutes to the local school and shop. Approximately 20 minutes to...

LOOK NO FURTHER!

L 191 Arborfive Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 $239,000

This 3 bedroom home on 5000 square metres is an opportunity not to be missed. Features: butlers pantry, built-ins, ceiling fans, air conditioning,office...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,069,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

Acreage Lifestyle 10 Minutes to Town!

Lot 4 Cnr Blue Gum Road and Marys Creek Road, Pie Creek 4570...

Residential Land New to the market are these 4 blocks offering the perfect opportunity ... $179,000

New to the market are these 4 blocks offering the perfect opportunity of lifestyle living close to town. Less than 10 minutes drive from Southside's shopping...

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION ON THE FABULOUS PROPERTY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

OUTSTANDING PROPERTY, QUIET LOCATION

65 Buchanan Road, Goomboorian 4570

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Acting under instructions from the Trustee we will submit to Public Auction this 4 bedroom rendered home on 1.09 hectares. Situated only 16klms from Gympie, just...

5097 Acres South Burnett quality Irrigation and Grazing

Windera 4605

Rural 9 2 4 $4250000

2062.676 hectares (5097 Acres ) South Burnett quality Irrigation and Grazing held by the same family for 30 years . 20 minutes to Murgon, 75 minutes to Gympie and...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

STUNNING QUALITY FAMILY HOME

15 Hilltop Ave, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Built to exacting standard this home shouts quality from the moment you pull up outside. Situated high on the hill with views out to city lights, this home boasts...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Pensioners hurt by Gympie's growing rental market

BOOM TIME: Gympie rentals are on the rise, which is not good news for renters.

Good news for region has unfortunate side effect.

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards