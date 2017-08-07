Gympie's old boys tend wounds after heritage clash

OLD BOYS: Brothers defeated Wanderers 16-10 in the heritage game at Albert Park on Saturday.

VETERANS returned to the hallowed turf of Albert Park on Saturday for a battle between brothers-in-arms.

Hundreds of fans were on hand to witness Brothers run out winners on the day, with a 16-10 victory over the Wanderers.

It was a tough slog for many of the old boys, but the dust was well and truly brushed off after the first few hits.

Wanderers number nine Phil Webb, who injured his knee during the game, said the day could not have gone better.

"Oh mate, had a ball, couldn't do that too often though,” he said.

"From start to finish, it was a great day.”

John Cartwright, Craig Marshall and Steve Jones scored tries for Brothers, with Marshall also converting two kicks.

Lee Mason and Mark O'Niell got a try each for Wanderers, and John Greensill chalked up one conversion.

Webb had played for both Wanderers and Brothers in the past and was well qualified to comment.

"I have played against those blokes, those mates.

"The rivalry was still there, the banter was there. I was getting phone calls before the game getting some sledging,” he said.

"It was a bit full on there, some big hits going on but it was all in good spirits.

"The Brothers side, if you look at them on paper, there's some legends on there.”

"Carty (John Cartwight), an ex-Broncos player. Matt Fisher - he hasn't lost it - every time he had the ball he made it look like he had all the time in the world.”

Webb said he was happy with the way his Wanderers team held their own.

"Before the game I thought, we were going to be up against it here,” he said.

"John Geensill, five-eighth, if we didn't have him, we wouldn't have held it together.

"Glen Tierney was hitting it up hard, he still has a massive heart, big heart, and Craig Marshall was in there.

"The dirtiest bloke on the field was Craig Petrie, without a doubt.

"I was expecting a flogging, but I was glad it was pretty close.”

As to whether or not the game will be an annual feature in Gympie, Webb was blunt.

"I hope not mate, I don't want to go through that again,” he said. "I'd be glad to go and watch.

By the end of the game, aged legs had slowed down but grins had grown.