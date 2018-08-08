Gympie's off-road queen hands in her crown

HANGING UP THE HELMET: Gympie's top rider Jemma Wilson decides to retire from racing after a decorated career.

Off-road: Gympie's five time world champion Jemma Wilson made the shook decision to retire from racing recently, after admitting she had lost the passion for racing during recent rounds of the championship.

"It was a hard decision to make. I was going to retire at the end of the year but I had but I pulled the pin three races early,” she said.

"Racing has been a huge part of my life but this year has been tough for me to find the passion for racing.

"I hoped that my old competitive self would take over once racing got underway at Dungog, but my heart just wasn't in it. I withdrew from the event and decided it was over for me.”

Her successful and decorated career has included many memorable moments.

"A career highlight was winning the world championships five times with my teammates with the Australian flag and the Australian national anthem cannot be beaten,” she said.

"A few of the really tough world champs finishing them and getting to the end. Knowing that I had achieved it, was great.”

When looking back on her career, there is not much Wilson would change.

"I had a lot of second place finishes. Of course, I wish I had won more but I know that I did my best every step and I couldn't be unhappy.”

The long-time Yamaha pilot and former ISDE champion has struggled with motivation this season and although she knew it would be her last, rounds five and six of the series rammed home the message that her energies had shifted and she decided to hang up her helmet from competitive racing.

"It was an emotional moment, but I know it was the right decision to make. I really wanted to finish out the season because all the people and companies that have helped me through it all, have become mates and people I respect, and I didn't want to let them down,” she said.

"But my heart just isn't in it and I have my fingers crossed that I am remembered for all the years of riding through anything with a smile of my face rather than this surprise exit.”

Despite her retirement Wilson will not be leaving the industry and doing what first brought her to the sport.

"I certainly won't be quitting the industry. I have every weekend until November booked out with coaching and fun events to get back into why I enjoyed riding in the first place,” she said.

"I will be coaching in Cairns for a Fox women's off-road camp out.”

Wilson is no stranger to coaching and has been enjoying teaching women to ride.

"The environment at the women's events is amazing and seeing the girls improve and get more confident is wonderful,” she said.

Wilson is not the only one in her family falling in love with the sport.

"Next weekend there is a fun race at Conondale and I will be on a team with my husband and his friend,” she said. "It will be John's first race, so as my career ends his will be beginning.”