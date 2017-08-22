Gympie's northern market shaping as an investor's haven

FUELLING THE MARKET: Adrian Zadow and Donna Barrett at Gunalda's new United service station.

MAKE no mistake.

What was once considered a virtual no-man's-land between Gympie and Maryborough, the northern suburbs are set to become a jewel in Gympie's property market crown.

Property value in Chatsworth, Curra, Glenwood and Gunalda is teetering on the edge of a price hike.

Savvy interstate investors and life-time locals are already taking advantage of the incredible value for money these suburbs have to offer.

Gympie's northern suburbs are quickly shaking the stigma of their low socio-economic tags.

With an influx of diverse buyers entering the northern market, house prices in Chatsworth have increased 19.9% in the past five years.

Curra on the other hand is experiencing a more measured increase.

According to data from CoreLogic, the average house price in Curra is $268,000.

This figure is up 1.1% from last year.

Compare that to Gympie, where the average house price is $245,000, it is easy to see that the northern market is on the up.

However, you may be inclined to ask what is so special about these suburbs? After all they are up to 20 minutes from the Gympie CBD and 30 minutes from Maryborough.

There is no real infrastructure so workers are forced to commute.

The answer, according to Century 21 principal Billy Mitchell, is simple.

Value for money.

"Curra has been a tough market in previous years,” Mitchell said.

"The pricing out there is effective.

"You can get five acres with a nice big home on it for $300,000.”

Mitchell, along with the other local agents, are still not able to pinpoint a specific demographic buying to the north.

There are Sydney-siders and Brisbanites looking for a tree change. There are owners of big properties from the west looking to downsize. There are hobby farmers from in town who want to upsize. There are families, first home buyers and retires, all buying up big.

Mitchell said infrastructure developments like the Bruce Hgw upgrade were also playing a significant factor in buyer interest.

"For the savvy investor, it is a good option,” he said.

"The reality is we are getting closer to the Sunshine Coast every day and people see Gympie going ahead.

"The Coast is over populated.

"They have had a very big spike in prices and market activity.

"I expect that to continue, hence why Gympie is going well.”

While the data and expert opinions lean towards steady growth, vendors can still expect their homes to sit on the market for about 72 days.

Opposed to Gympie at 65 days on the market, buyers are still exercising some patience.

All in all the northern suburbs market is ripe for the taking.

If the trends continue it's not out of the question to eventually see Curra, Glenwood and Gunalda feature central business districts of their own.

However for now, home owners and investors alike are tipped to maintain their gradual, yet steady influence over Gympie's satellite northern areas.