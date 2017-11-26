Gympie's north still a One Nation stronghold

The election battle has heated up between ONP's Chelle Dobson and LNP's Tony Perrett.

INCUMBENT Gympie MP Tony Perrett is still looking the goods to take the Gympie seat but he has far from had it all his way.

While he is not yet claiming formal victory, as of this morning, Mr Perrett is leading One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson by over 4,500 votes on a two party preferred basis.

However, the electorate's northern suburbs have remained staunch in their One Nation voting behaviour and predictably stand as a One Nation stronghold.

In Bauple, One Nation secured 38 more votes than the LNP, while Curra was a One Nation landslide with the party claiming 336 votes to the LNP's 176.

Mr Perrett acknowledged the challenge ahead of him to swing voters from Gympie's north.

"They are heartland One Nation,” Mr Perrett said.

"If I am elected, that is an area that I really have to concentrate on.”

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said he was not surprised by the voting behaviour in the north.

"It is consistent with previous elections,” Mr O'Brien said.

"There is no big swing or trends with those booths.

"It is new territory for Tony and even with those areas he has increased his margin.

"I think the voting shows that Tony has been a solid representative in the face of a difficult campaign.

"It says a lot about him as a local rep,” he said.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran also pointed to the diverse voting behaviour across the electorate.

"If you look at the booth results across the region, all of the party's were at play,” Cr Curran said.

"It goes to show there is a diverse political opinion.

"Regardless who forms government, it is council's responsibility to work with the government of the day for the betterment of the community.

"This work involves securing external funding for major projects such as roads and infrastructure,” he said.