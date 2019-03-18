Menu
STRIKE OUT: Friday night produced the goods with an amazing lightning show across the Gympie region, as captured above by Austin Barnes.
News

Gympie's north gets 124mm in 2 hours

Frances Klein
by
18th Mar 2019 11:25 AM
A HEAVY rain band dropped a staggering 124mm of rain over Tiaro last night, most of which fell in two hours from about 7pm.

Glenwood recorded 53mm, Mt Kanigan 57mm and Kilkivan 26mm, while just 6mm were recorded in Gympie.

However, Gympie got lucky on Friday night with 40mm recorded overnight- taking the city's March rainfall total to 74.4mm.

There's a "fair way to go” compared to neighbouring regions, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nicholas Shera said of Gympie hitting it's March average of 144mm.

This month Maroochydore has recorded 125.4mm out of a March average of 167.7mm, Maryborough 130.2mm out of a March average of 150.8mm and Hervey Bay has exceeded their 130.7mm March average by more than 10mm.

Gympie's forecast for the week, courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie's forecast for the week, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

He said often a broad storm warning area is issued, because it is possible a thunderstorm could hot anywhere within that region.

Most of the wider region's rainfall over the weekend was from an upper trough, orientated south of Gympie, Mr Shera said, while Tiaro reaped the rewards from a more localised storm.

Storms are on the cards across Wide Bay again each day this week until Thursday, which could see a repeat of the rainfall totals the region has received, Mr Shera said.

Gympie is predicted to get between 6-13mm today.

The forecaster said the nature of storms made it difficult to predict rainfall for larger regions, with daily forecast averages not reflecting the fact that a thunderstorm could deliver 100mm in one place and next to nothing in another in the same area.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 31C today and 33C tomorrow and Wednesday, which is between 2-4C above average for March in Gympie.

gympie region gympie weather march rain storm
Gympie Times

