Gympie's nine-medal haul in brazilian jiu-jitsu

MARTIAL ARTS: The Terra Luta Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym in Gympie has celebrated with a massive nine-medal haul.

Sean Dixon, Liam Urwin, Macca Jackson and Campbell Handy travelled to the Gold Coast to compete in the East Coast Brazilian Ju-Juitsu on Sunday, February 10.

The stand-out of the tournament was Urwin, continuing his undefeated streak to 20-0.

"I was pretty confident going into the competition. I went undefeated in white belt because you train every day with really tough guys and you have to be confident in the prep you have done,” he said.

Jan Blachowicz (left) from Poland fights with Thiago Santos from Brazil during the UFC Fight Night Prague, on February 23, 2019 in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo/Vit Simanek (CTK via AP Images) Vit Simanek

"I competed in the 70kg white belt and opens in the gi (traditional uniform) and no-gi. I won four gold medals.”

Urwin has been involved with the sport for about 18 months and got into it because of Ultimate Fighting Championship, a mixed martial arts promotion company.

"Watching UFC, me and another mate said it would be good to have a go,” he said.

"Jiu-jitsu is a big part of MMA, so we found the gym in Gympie and we have not left since.”

(upper position) Tim Aitken and Rex Carney from Terra Luta Bjj will be competing at the Sunshine Coast Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu championships. Patrick Woods

Despite the differences in the two sports, Urwin said jiu-jitsu was similar to being in the ocean.

"It is like being out there in the ocean and you can't swim. You train, develop your skills and you technically improve,” he said. "You start with nothing, you learn and go up from there.”

Gym head coach Rex Carney said there has been plenty of success celebrated.

"This has been a common occurrence,” he said. "Every competition we have gone to we bring back a swag of medals for the last five to six years.

"There has been different guys coming through but the core group has been sticking with training.”

The next competition is Sunday, March 10 in Brisbane.