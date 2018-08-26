GYMPIE'S night of crashes and crime - on land and water

OVERNIGHT CRIME: Gympie police are investigating multiple crashes, burglaries and the case of a missing car.

OVERNIGHT CRIME: Gympie police are investigating multiple crashes, burglaries and the case of a missing car. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

TWO people were injured in a single vehicle crash at Jones Hill this morning, police and ambulance have confirmed.

A male driver and female passenger were transported to Gympie Hospital, each in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The female passenger was briefly trapped in the vehicle, he said.

It was part of a busy morning for police, who are also investigating another serious crash in Gympie overnight and a car reported stolen overnight from Wilsons Pocket.

On top of that came news this morning of two overnight burglaries, one at Gympie Auto Wreckers and other on a boat at Tin Can Bay.

A police spokesman said a driver had reported the crash of a red four-wheel-drive vehicle in the south-bound Bruce Highway lane opposite Albert Park.

That crash occurred about 3.30am and the driver was reportedly injured.

In the Jones Hill crash, about 7.30am, a female passenger was briefly trapped when a Commodore utility became out of control at Jones Hill shopping centre, colliding with a power pole.

Police said the impact was sufficient to cause potentially dangerous issues with the power pole, with power lines also needing checking and repair.

A spokesman for Gympie Auto Wreckers announced the business had been burgled overnight and thieves had taken items including a lap top computer, walkie-talkies, a CB radio, camera and CD player.

Meanwhile, police say they have received reports this morning of the break-in of a boat at Tin Can Bay, reported about 11am.

Police were still at the scene of that crime when contacted.

And police have also asked for information on the apparent unlawful use or theft of a 2014 gold or champagne coloured VW Tiguan, registration number 566 VOR.

It disappeared from Wilsons Pocket overnight, police said.