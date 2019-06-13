Menu
POWERING ON: Gympie's Memorial Pool redevelopment project is moving fast.
Gympie's new youth recreation precinct powers ahead

Arthur Gorrie
13th Jun 2019 8:32 AM
THE concrete has begun to be poured in the redevelopment of the Gympie Memorial Pool site as a $2.8 million youth precinct and recreation hub.

Gympie region mayor Mick Curran told a councillor information session the memorial function of the area would also be preserved, hopefully with help from the Gympie RSL sub branch.

"The sub branch will be asked to re-dedicate the precinct, a move welcomed by Cr Glen Hartwig, who siad it would good to connect young people with "the reason they have democratic freedoms.”

A report to councillors on Thursday said the project had reached the visible progress stage and concrete work would continue until August or September, depending on the weather.

The project, to include an international competition standard skate bowl and a low level climbing wall, as well as a skate plaza and other related facilities, is due to be finished in October.

