Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vandals have caused $10,000 in damages to the new Gympie skate park.
Vandals have caused $10,000 in damages to the new Gympie skate park.
News

Gympie’s new skate park vandalised to the tune of $10K

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
19th Dec 2019 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VANDALS have kicked in walls, left graffiti and wrecked plants to the tune of at least $10,000 in damages at Gympie’s new youth hub.

READ MORE

- BREAKING: Gympie lands Olympic qualifying event

- UPDATE: New development for Gympie’s new skate park

Gympie Regional Council confirmed the damages at the youth precinct skate park on Thursday afternoon, just one day following the announcement that it would host a national skateboard qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics.

Vandals have caused $10,000 in damages to the new Gympie skate park.
Vandals have caused $10,000 in damages to the new Gympie skate park.

“How disappointing,” a council Facebook post read.

“Our new youth precinct skate park has been vandalised.

“Four newly planted trees will need replacing, holes have been kicked in walls and there was significant graffiti, among other things. Early estimates indicate the clean up works will cost our community around $10,000.”

The massive conversion of the old Memorial Pool site into a skate bowl, pump track and climbing wall only became fully available for public use on November 1.

“We are currently reviewing CCTV footage to see if we can identify the culprits,” the council post continued.

“Let’s work together to protect our community’s facilities. And if you see anything suspicious, please call the police.”

gympie-crime gympie news gympie region gympie skate park vandalism
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: 12 top spots to get hot chips in the Gympie region

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: 12 top spots to get hot chips in the Gympie region

        News Voting is open to decide who serves the best hot chips in the Gympie region.

        Gympie teen turns back on $2.7m Warriors deal to sign with rival club

        premium_icon Gympie teen turns back on $2.7m Warriors deal to sign with...

        News Despite reports out of NZ claiming Fa’asuamaleaui had signed a four-year $2.7...

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.

        Win one of 4 family passes to ride the Mary Valley Rattler

        Win one of 4 family passes to ride the Mary Valley Rattler

        News Entries inside The Gympie Times until January 4, winners drawn January 7