Gympie’s new skate park vandalised to the tune of $10K

VANDALS have kicked in walls, left graffiti and wrecked plants to the tune of at least $10,000 in damages at Gympie’s new youth hub.

Gympie Regional Council confirmed the damages at the youth precinct skate park on Thursday afternoon, just one day following the announcement that it would host a national skateboard qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics.

“How disappointing,” a council Facebook post read.

“Our new youth precinct skate park has been vandalised.

“Four newly planted trees will need replacing, holes have been kicked in walls and there was significant graffiti, among other things. Early estimates indicate the clean up works will cost our community around $10,000.”

The massive conversion of the old Memorial Pool site into a skate bowl, pump track and climbing wall only became fully available for public use on November 1.

“We are currently reviewing CCTV footage to see if we can identify the culprits,” the council post continued.

“Let’s work together to protect our community’s facilities. And if you see anything suspicious, please call the police.”