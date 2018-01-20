Gympie's new record is a pretty hot achivement

COOL RUSH: Ella Bowles enjoys the heat in style at the Gympie ARC.

IF YOU have ever wanted to try frying an egg on the pavement, you might not have to wait much longer, with Gympie reaching its hottest five-year average on record.

From 2013-17, the region reached an average of 27.6 degrees, the hottest five-year period since 2001-5, which averaged 27.54 degrees.

In the past five years, the five-year average in the region has climbed one degree and the 2017 average temperature was 28.2.

We did not swelter alone, though.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Bob Clancy said the data showed 2013-17 was the hottest period on record for most of Australia.

In the few areas it was not, it was still very much above average, with only one small part in the Northern Territory recording average temperatures.

And in a show of unity, the rest of the world stepped up to the hot plate too.

In its latest report, the Climate Council said the five-year period was the hottest the world had ever recorded.

Climate councillor and scientist Professor Will Steffen said the record was part of a sharp rise in global temperatures, with 17 of the hottest 18 years on record all in this century.

"Temperature and extreme weather records have toppled one after the other around the globe in 2017," he said.

"Here in Australia, we are seeing the effects of intensifying climate change first hand.

"We've seen records reach disappointing new heights in just 12 months, with more than 260 heat and low rainfall records smashed throughout (winter) alone.

"Australians have been touched by soaring temperatures, with some regions in New South Wales and South Australia experiencing daytime temperatures nearing 50degrees last summer.

"Severe heatwaves are silent killers, causing more deaths since the 1890s than bushfires, cyclones, earthquakes, floods and severe storms combined."