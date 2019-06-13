Gympie's new industrial hub plan and how it affects you

GATEWAY: Gympie's southern entrance will take on a big employment role as industry spreads south from the city to Kybong.

A MAJOR industrial hub planned for Kybong would help position Gympie as a "gateway” from Brisbane to the northern regions of the state, Gympie Region councillors have been told.

The strategy potentially reflects the experience of Toowoomba, which prospered for many years as a gateway to western and rural Queensland and a shopping and educational centre for a vast western area of the state.

A councillor briefing session on Thursday specifically referred to advancing plans to promote Kybong as a major industrial link between regional Queensland, including Gympie and the booming South East Queensland region.

Councillors were told a potentially expanding area of Kybong has been identified in the council planning scheme as "a priorty for future development.”

The area's planned future shows it as a major generator of employment and is in line with big infrastructure changes since the plan was introduced in 2013.

With about 1800ha of land already zoned for "industry investigation,” the area has since been subject to big changes, including the new Bruce Highway and the Mary Valley Link Rd interchange.

A major program of stakeholder and community engagement is planned for the area as part of continuing council reviews of its 2013 planning scheme.

The council is researching the plan in association with the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning "to maximise the Gympie Region's positioning as a gateway to service the Queensland economy through the provision of a large scale industrial hub in the vicinity of Kybong, staff reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, draft changes to Gympie Regional Council's planning scheme are being finalised for public consultation from July 8.

The consultation is expected to run over 20 days and would include letters to property owners notifying of any proposed zoning changes affecting their land, drop-in sessions where the public will be invited to "talk to a planner,” public displays, advertisements inviting public comment and emails to a range of external stakeholders

Council staff reported to a councillor briefing session that the changes were proposed amendments to the 2013 planning scheme, to keep it responsive to "stakeholder feedback, emerging land use planning issues, future development opportunities and population growth needs.”

Also in the pipeline are reviews of environmental policy, rural and residential zonings, the council's street trees policy, bushfire management and the dwelling code.

Environmental policy proposals are due for presentation to councillors at their June 26 general meeting.

The council has received 102 public submissions on its review of "issues, concerns and opportunities” provided by the rural and residential zonings, with broader consultation also due to begin soon.