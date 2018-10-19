Menu
FRESH LOOK: Gympie's Tenpin Bowling venue is getting a facelift, with owners Rachel Walsh and Adam Brennocks (inset) excited for the reopening.
News

Gympie's new and improved bowling alley reopens to public

JOSH PRESTON
by
19th Oct 2018 7:56 PM
BOWLING: Gympie Tenpin Bowling & Entertainment officially revealed new and improved lanes and a host of other significant upgrades in their grand reopening yesterday afternoon.

The iconic Potter St recreation centre closed down earlier this month for "around two weeks” of intensive upgrades, which included modern and "oily” synthetic lanes to replace the old-style wooden surface.

Gympie Tenpin co-owner Rachel Walsh said she and her partner, fellow co-owner Adam Brennocks, were "very excited” to reopen their alley to the community.

MAJOR CHANGE COMING TO GYMPIE TENPIN

Rachel Walsh and Adam Brennocks are the new owners at Gympie Ten Pin. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
Rachel Walsh and Adam Brennocks are the new owners at Gympie Ten Pin. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

"We only just rolled the first balls down the lane this afternoon, it is looking very smick in here at the moment,” Ms Walsh said.

"All four of our staff have been working really hard to get everything done, it's been quite an exhausting process, we've had two other people helping us out and they've been working really hard too.

"These new lanes will have a bit more play to them and are quite a bit more oily than the wooden surfaces. When our old lanes were in you'd have to bowl absolutely spot on to knock every pin down but there's a bit more room for error now.”

Ms Walsh detailed the exhaustive restoration process at the centre, which included pulling out every lane - bumpers, capping, pin decks, screws and all - before placing new beams underground.

The new lanes then took over a week to put in, before comprehensive painting and sanding operations helped boost the centre's new look.

Ms Walsh said the centre's league bowlers would return with eyes on new personal bests scores next Monday night.

"Our Monday night guys are our higher-end bowlers. They would bowl in the mid 200s on the old lanes but they'd be looking at the higher 200s now,” she said.

"Hopefully we'll hit a perfect game soon.”

Ms Walsh said several parties had booked for the centre's reopening weekend as keen locals look to get a piece of the action.

Gympie Times

