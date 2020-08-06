Gympie’s ‘Mr and Mrs Pizza’ honoured with rare global award

Gympie Domino's franchisees David and Melissa Burness with Domino's Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij on the day they were surprised with their Global Leadership Eagle award.

GYMPIE’S “Mr and Mrs Pizza” have backed up years of consistency and success with perhaps their most impressive award yet, the franchise’s Global Leadership Eagle.

David and Melissa Burness were presented with the award at Domino’s Australia and New Zealand annual Rally event, hosted virtually last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Touted by the pizza giant as its “most prestigious award”, the Golden Leadership Eagle is presented to one winner each year from across nine international markets.

The Burness’ were given the award in “recognition of their outstanding contribution in leadership, operational excellence and a consistent dedication to furthering the growth of Domino’s over the past 29 years”.

Gympie Domino's Franchisee David Burness (right) with business partner Bradley in store.

“We are incredibly honoured to be awarded the DPE Global Leadership Eagle,” Mr Burness said after the win.

“The last six months especially has reminded us what a privilege it is to be active members of our local communities, from providing job opportunities to locals, to feeding those working on the frontline to keep us safe and our society moving.

“We love being the ‘Mr and Mrs Pizza’ in our local communities – thank you to all those who have supported us over the years.”

Further afield from the Gold City, Mr and Mrs Burness own and operate Domino’s franchises at Maroochydore, Maryborough, Nambour and Noosa.