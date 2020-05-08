Gympie’s motor industry dealt ’alarming’ blow by pandemic

Gympie car dealer Duncan Cooper says the last month was ‘tough’, but things were starting to recover.

Car sales plummeted by half in Gympie and across Australia last month with figures recording the lowest monthly turnover in 26 years and some staff being stood down locally.

Australian Automotive Dealer Association (AADA) CEO James Voortman said the figures released this week were “alarming” and warned their effect on the wider economy should not be underestimated.

“The COVID-19 related restrictions and associated economic anxiety have combined to send the sales of new vehicles off a cliff,” he said.

Only 53 cars were sold in Gympie last month compared to 110 sold in April 2019.

Gympie Motor Group principal Duncan Cooper said it had been “a tough month” that forced the business to “stand down” a few of its 25 staff members.

Car sales dropped by almost 50 per cent following the lockdown.

Mr Cooper said the staff had been reinstated this month thanks to assistance from the Federal Government’s JobKeeper payment and an increase in customer interest.

Pacific Gympie general manager Joel Reeman agreed the market was not without its challenges but believed it was pushing back.

“Any time there’s any uncertainty people put off buying a car,” he said.

“People who don’t need to buy a car can wait and see what happens.”

He said the tightening of credit brought on by the Banking Royal Commission and compounded by the COVID-19 crisis was also reducing client’s ability to borrow.

The car industry accounts for about $13 billion in the economy.

Mr Voortman said outside of dealerships, new car sales supported many businesses ranging from those involved in shipping and distribution of cars, finance and insurance products to aftermarket accessories and servicing and repair.

“Passenger cars is Australia’s third biggest import; the industry contributes almost $13 billion to the economy; and dealerships employ nearly 60,000 jobs in cities and country towns across the nation,” he said.

However, while not buying cars people in Gympie were spending money on servicing last month so dealerships were able to generate income through other streams, Mr Reeman said. He believes sales will bounce back and Gympie was more resilient than other locations that were more dependent on industries such as hospitality and tourism.

Pacific Gympie principal Paul Reeman said sales had already improved this month with this week’s sales returning to about 75 per cent of normal business and the company had been able to retain all of its 38 employees.