Gympie's moto magic man the king of Aussie racing, again

TRIPLE CHAMP: Six weeks and 1200 kilometres apart, the outcome was the same as Gympie rider Jarred Brook scored three class wins at the 2019 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships at Barleigh Ranch over the weekend.

TRIPLE CHAMP: Six weeks and 1200 kilometres apart, the outcome was the same as Gympie rider Jarred Brook scored three class wins at the 2019 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships at Barleigh Ranch over the weekend. Craig Mayne

MOTORSPORT: Gympie dirt bike ace Jarred Brook has continued dominance over the sport at national level, taking out three class wins at the 2019 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships in Barleigh Ranch, NSW over the weekend.

The 21-year-old crossed the finish line first in the event's MX Open, Pro 450 and Pro Open classes, just six weeks after he did the same at the Australian Senior Long Track Championship meeting in Mildura.

GYMPIE RIDER SWEEPS POOL AT PREMIER US DIRT TRACK EVENT

Jarred Brook in 2016. Patrick Woods

Brook won 10 of his 12 heats, and could have made it 11 if a flat tyre hadn't hamstrung his bike in one of his two losses. Townsville rider Kayden Downing was the only man to best him before the finals.

Downing and fellow Townsville rider Damien Koppe challenged Brook in the MX Open, while Downing and Daniel Wicks of Cowra gave him a run for his money in the other two deciders.

The Pro 450 title was Brook's first, meaning he also left the championships with the coveted Duke of Edinburgh award in his trophy cabinet.

"You always expect to do well and be on the podium, that's the expectation I had for myself, but it was tough competition down there. It was the best of the best from Queensland, NSW and Victoria,” Brook said.

"I was absolutely stoked when I won the three finals. I didn't have it easy, I had to come through the pack in all three finals to get the wins, so it was great.”

Still just getting started in a career he hopes will bring more success, Brook has turned his attention to competing in the Sultans of Slide races in NSW in November.

Previously a winner of the prestigious American Motorcyclist Association Horizon Award in 2016, the top talent said another trip overseas was also in the offing.

"I plan to go back to America next year, it's quite big over there,” he said.

Follow Jarred's journey on Facebook or at www.jarredbrookracing.com.