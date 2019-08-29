Gympie's most improved NAPLAN schools revealed

THE most improved primary school cohorts in Gympie have been revealed following the 2019 NAPLAN release.

THE most improved primary school cohorts in Gympie have been revealed following the 2019 NAPLAN release. Maddelin McCosker

THE most improved primary school cohorts in Gympie have been revealed following the 2019 NAPLAN release.

Results across the Gympie region found Year 5 students at Chatsworth State School improved their NAPLAN scores more than any other cohort in the region.

To find how each cohort improved, the school's average NAPLAN score was compared to the state's average score for 2017 Year 3 and 2019 Year 5.

St Patricks College was the highest performing high school this year, pictured are Charlee Chubb, Michelle Tappin and Hamish Malone. Troy Jegers

Students at Chatsworth State School improved their average score by 27.1 points from Year 3 to Year 5, the biggest improvement in Gympie.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE TOP 10 MOST IMPROVED

Cooloola Christian College was the highest performing primary school in NAPLAN results this year. Pictured is Lena Swenson, Principle Trevor Norman and Riley Kenrick. Troy Jegers

The second most improved primary school was Victory College where average scores improved 25.1 points from Year 3 to Year 5 while Gympie West State School was third where scores improved 23.5 points.

St Patricks College was the highest performing high school this year, pictured are Charlee Chubb, John Clearly and Hamish Malone. Troy Jegers

For high schools, Tin Can Bay State School at Tin Can Bay was the most improved with an improvement score of 14.8 followed by Victory College where scores improved 12.6 points.

Across Queensland the most improved school was Aurukun State School where the Year 5 cohort improved the average NAPLAN score by 70.66 points compared to their 2016 results.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial among educators and parents with concerns it does not fully capture everything a student learns at school.

THE most improved primary school cohorts in Gympie have been revealed following the 2019 NAPLAN release.

A Queensland Government response to an independent review of the test stated NAPLAN remained important to maintain school accountability.

At the time Queensland education minister Grace Grace called for a nation-wide review of the test.

But the test is seen as an important way to view a school cohort at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

Gympie's most improved Yr 5 cohorts:

Chatsworth State School: 27.1 point increase

Victory College: 25.1 point increase

Gympie West State School: 23.5 point increase

St Patrick's Primary School (Gympie): 9.1 point increase

Cooloola Christian College: 8.7 point increase

Gympie South State School: 6.3 point increase

One Mile State School: 0.5 point increase

Gympie's most improved Yr 9 cohorts:

Tin Can Bay State School: 14.8 point increase

Victory College: 12.6 point increase

Gympie State High School: 9.0 point increase

St Patrick's College: 3.16 point increase