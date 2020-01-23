Gympie’s most cringeworthy dating profiles revealed

SCARY SWIPING: The Gympie Times has devised a list of the wackiest and weirdest Tinder profiles we've come across in Gympie. Photo: Contributed

AH TINDER, there's nothing quite as thrilling as pinning any hope on a dating app that relies on the controversial approach of swiping left or right to someone purely based on looks, geographical proximity and a limited number of words to sum up your existence.

From happily married men and women looking to make "friends", to giving the middle finger in every photo and "no fatties" rules, there are a few cringeworthy profiles there.

Apparently, it's not easy being single and ready to mingle in the Gympie region, even when you take the search radius out to 75km and the age range to 100.

With numerous awkward, weird and wackly Tinder profiles just going to waste, The Gympie Times has decided to devise a list of the worst of the worst to bring light to the struggles of being a single gal or guy.

Benjamin is getting us in the feels by opening up about how his girlfriend had it off with his brother. It could be a ploy to get us emotionally invested so we go on a date with Benjamin and then end up Netflixing and Chilling. Or he could be telling us the truth, but is this the best way to put it out there? All the ladies will be swiping right with your nose piercing. Nose piercings gets the ladies.

Brodie just wants to keep it simple and why not? Who doesn't love a good parmy at the pub followed by a romp. I mean this is what life is all about. The sentence that won my heart was that he has a cute dog. Ladies swipe right.

Can someone please give Shannon a medal for acting like the cool type who just goes 'f--- you' to the cameraman. If this doesn't get the ladies, I have no idea what will. Hmmm.

Thanks for that visual imagery John. I just gagged on my popcorn and almost died. Hope you can live up to your own hype but guess what, I have no intention of ever trying to find out. Pass!

6. Dear dear dear, Darcy. You sound like someone with a promising future. Say no to drugs mate. Pass.

A "gynecologist" at 20 who wants to match with his mum. I'll bet she is a proud mumma. You are clearly a prodigy to be a medical specialist at your age. Also, gynaecologist is spelt with an "a". Um, pass.

Bugger! That rules me out Rhys.

George, you have me in the feels. It'll be me and my vodka on Valentines Day.

You can go back to Melbourne now James. I am a little worried about your pony though.

Oh Jett, what a way to a women's heart. I've got the Netflix ready so be at mine in the next 5 mins? Why do these people think bragging about taking deadly drugs is the way to land some loving? Am I missing something here?

12. Aden, the first line won me over until you wanted to spit in my mouth. I mean, what's the worst thing that can happen? Catching infectious diseases. That's a big pass thanks buddy. Yuck-a-doodle-do!