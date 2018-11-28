Gympie's Mayor, eight councillors paid $818,000 last year

Councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald were remunerated more than $818,000 last financial year.

GYMPIE'S mayor and councillors cost the region more than $818,000 in pay and allowances last financial year.

The just-released council annual report reveals that, for the 2017-18 financial year, Mayor Mick Curran's total gross remuneration was $154,000. This included a base salary of $125,000 plus $15,000 superannuation and $12,000 in costs for the council vehicle provided.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch made $96,000, with a $78,000 wage.

The remaining six councillors who served the full term earned more than $66,000. This was almost double the Gympie region's median annual income, which was reported as $38,312 in 2016 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Phil Coquerand

Crs Bob Fredman and Glen Hartwig were the only two to claim expenses for their own vehicles instead of the council's.

MORE ON THE ANNUAL REPORT: Gympie council staff bill soars by $5.4 million

Pay packets for the council's senior management totalled $1.03 million in 2017-18, up $36,000 on the previous year.

One staff member earned between $200,000-$299,000, and three more within the $100,000-$199,000 band.

Gympie regional council Planning and Development building. Renee Albrecht

Three complaints were made about councillors in that period, according to the report. One had no further action taken.

There were 39 administrative action complaints made to the council in 2017-18, with 31 fully resolved by the end of the financial year.

One was made in a previous financial year and had still not been resolved.