Gympie's Magic Mile paving the way to hot property

THE Mary Valley has risen from the ashes, so to speak, and is creating a new name for itself.

Once one of the most important dairying areas in Queensland contributing to 15% of the state's butter production in the 1950s, the Valley lost its major industry following the failed Traveston Crossing dam last decade.

As part of the 2006 plan to create a reservoir on the Mary River, the government bought up to 464 properties in prime fertile farmland encompassing almost a third of the Mary Valley.

In the process 26 dairies were lost.

Although the dam was scratched in 2009, with serious local and national protest and refusal by Federal Environment Minister Peter Garrett, the near catastrophe had left its mark.

But almost a decade later, with the land back on the market, the Mary Valley is having a resurgence says real estate enthusiast, resident, agent and investor John Cochrane.

"The Mary Valley went through a very ordinary stage, but once the properties were put back into private hands the love came back into it," Mr Cochrane said.

"Everyone knows where the Mary Valley is now."

Shane and Sandra Bishop from Craigleigh propertyat Upper Kandanga. Renee Albrecht

Between the major Valley towns Imbil, Kandanga and Amamoor , 44 houses have sold in the past 12 months.

Mr Cochrane said demand was high and the value of properties is excelling because of it.

Mary Valley houses are selling on average above $300,000, which is $50,000 more than the Gympie average.

In the past few months Mr Cochrane has sold three large properties by auction at about or more than the $1 million mark.

While, according to Core Logic data, there has been a slump in the past three to 12 months between 6.3 % and 8.1%, the capital growth in the past three years is up a solid 7.8%.

Mr Cochrane is calling between Jones Hill, just south of Gympie on the Mary Valley Hwy and Kenilworth in the Upper Mary Valley the Magic Mile.

The town of Kandanga, at the southern end of the Valley, seems to be leading the charge with growth in the past three years up a whopping 26.6% and 8.5% in the past three months.

Ten houses have sold in Kandanga at an average price of $303,750 in the past year.

Pineapple grower in the Mary Valley Craig Warhurst

In Amamoor, at $330,000, houses are $100,000 more expensive than they were in 2007.

At Jones Hill, the first stop on the Mary Valley Hwy from Gympie, 14 houses have sold in the past 12 months, averaging at $350,000 a property giving it 4% growth for the year.

It is also the fastest selling suburb in the Gympie region, with vendors only having to wait 46 days on average for a sale in the past 12 months.

Mr Cochrane says the demand for Valley property is easily explained.

The combination of prime position and good quality land wins hands down for buyers looking for a tree change.

A demographically-varied buyer market has been led from the south looking for just that, Mr Cochrane said.

"It's the accessibility and the value," Mr Cochrane said.

"The Valley is really good, fertile land and picturesque country," he said.

"It's in a wonderful position with access to the coast and access into Gympie."

The Mary Valley Hwy gives one direct path into Gympie, while the Mary Valley Link Rd, connecting the Mary Valley Hwy to the double-laned Bruce Hwy, has brought the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane even closer to the doorstep.

Amenities like petrol stations and stores at Jones Hill, Amamoor, Kandanga and Imbil make life more comfortable too, Mr Cochrane said.

Living in the Valley and being able to so easily commute to Gympie or to the south takes the pressure off localised employment in the Valley, while the tourism draw card offers plenty of opportunities for start-ups for those looking to work in the area, Mr Cochrane said.

While big agricultural business has gone, tourism is taking over as the next industry.

With national parks, state forests, Borumba Dam and waterways, not only is the area visually spectacular but offers an adventure playground for water sports enthusiasts, hikers, mountain bikers, and horse riders.

Not to mention the Gympie Music Muster at Amamoor bringing in excess of 25,000 visitors to the Valley every year.

Sun comes up over a cold Muster campsite Polsons Paddock. Craig Warhurst

A real culture is brewing too, Mr Cochrane said, with a number of niche businesses and activities popping up.

The Valley is peppered with bed and breakfasts, cafes, private camping areas and farm stays catering for visitors, but there is room for more, Mr Cochrane said.

The Mary Valley is south-east Queensland's most untouched natural playground and with prime land on the market the word won't stay quiet forever.