Gympie's local halls open doors to get know your neighbours

Pie Creek Hall will be one of many community halls to open their doors from next Saturday as part of a community campaign for people to get to know their neighbours.

GYMPIE Regional Council is inviting members of the public to get to know their neighbours.

A series of events will be held from 8am next Saturday until late Sunday, March 31, across the region.

Neighbour Day is Australia's annual celebration of community that encourages people to connect with those who live nearby.

This year, community halls across the Gympie region are hosting Neighbour Day/Halls Open Day events and invite you to come along to catch up with friends or meet new people in your community.

Venues participating in the celebration are: Pie Creek Community Hall, Chatsworth Hall, Veteran Hall, Kandanga Creek Community Hall, Kandanga Public Hall, Wolvi Hall and Woolooga Community Hall and Tennis Court.

Entry to the halls is free and opening hours and activities vary for each venue.

Veteran Hall is also hosting an evening of live music next Saturday with local multi-instrumentalist Emma Beau and old time swing band, The Long Johns. Doors open at 6.30pm.