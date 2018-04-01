Gympie's living history still a climate leader today

THE ORIGINAL: Gympie High School in about 1930 helped pioneeer the concept of high school education in Queensland and even burning down in the 1950s did not destroy its historical significance. The replacement structures pioneered energy saving ideas which are carbon efficient, even today.

THE ORIGINAL: Gympie High School in about 1930 helped pioneeer the concept of high school education in Queensland and even burning down in the 1950s did not destroy its historical significance. The replacement structures pioneered energy saving ideas which are carbon efficient, even today. Contributed

STUDENTS not only study history, among many other topics, at Gympie State High School.

They are part of it.

The school has been nominated for listing in the Queensland Heritage Register because of its historical significance as one of Queensland's first high schools, pioneering a new higher education system in 1912.

The school's significance also included important architectural innovations which would make Queensland schools leaders in what is now called "passive solar” or "energy efficient” design

And that significance continues to develop today, according to Education Queensland.

Even burning down in the 1950s did not destroy the school's importance to the development of education in Queensland.

And reconstruction enabled it to help pioneer some truly brilliant energy saving architectural ideas, many of which were way ahead (in terms of carbon dioxide management) than a lot of commercial and residential designs being marketed today.

Not a bad effort for one of the first wave of high schools to be built in Queensland.

It was one of six state Queensland high schools established in 1912.

In 1916 and 17, it and the Lockyer State High School at Gatton were the first to have purpose-built high school education buildings.

Its continuing relevance in a changing community showed in the establishment of its Agricultural Science extension, (Block D), a still operating service which continues to make education a practical and accessible service to people working on the land.

Constructed in 1960, its remains "exceptionally intact,” according to the application which has now been lodged by Education Queensland for its listing in the Queensland Heritage Register.

The structure and the courses conducted within it remain relevant to education and training today and, at the time of their establishment, reflected the emergence of a more scientific approach to agriculture.

Formal notification of the proposed heritage listing was published in Saturday's The Gympie Times as a Public Notice, so readers and others can have their say on the historical recognition of the school, possibly making their own suggestions as well as lodging their approval or disapproval.

Blocks B, C and D are described as "characteristic examples of school buildings built in Queensland in the 1950s that introduced new structural concepts” including understory play space and north facing verandahs to catch the winter sun and shield students from the higher sun on summer.

These architectural innovations allowed schools to display what has since been called "passive solar” architecture, helping pioneer a low energy approach to climate control, lighting and ventilation.

Standardised plans, with local variations and adaptations to new design philosophies, enabled Queensland to roll out an expanding school building program while having the lowest education budget in Australia.

Block T was a temporary classroom in 1951 and is a rarity in that it is still there.

The school is already recognised on Gympie Regional Council's Heritage Overlay map.

It's purpose-built high school building was destroyed by fire in 1954 and the current buildings were mostly built after that time.

For full information on the application, it can be read at:

https://www.qld.gov.au/environment/land/heritage

Type "Gympie” in to the "Search” facility to see the whole thing