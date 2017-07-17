Gympie's little ones about to get a big day out

Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett ready for this year's Little Kids Day Out.

THE world is a wide-open playground when you're young, and Gympie's children will get to explore all it has to offer at this year's Little Kids Day Out.

Fifty activities and information booths will be on site for families to engage in at the event, which will be held at the Gympie Civic Centre and Senior Citizens Building on Saturday from 9am-3pm.

Little Kids Day Out co-ordinator Kim Walters said the event, which won 2017 Community Event of the Year, promised to be a fantastic time for everyone.

"The event is the largest children's event held in Gympie and should not be missed by anyone with children under eight years of age," she said.

Artist educator Ruby Boussard helping out with Natalie Chatfield, 4, and Jackson Cole, 3, at an previous Little Kids Day Out. Patrick Woods

Mrs Walters says there is so much on offer, children will have to plan their day between attending shows and joining in the hands-on fun provided by local organisations, early learning centres and schools.

They can take part in creative art activities, wood construction, pat-a-pet, plant a tree, shoot a rocket, drive a little car, have their face painted, sit and read stories or join in with the wide range of sensory and art experiences.

Among new activities this year are The Little Street Circus and Street Science making glow-in-the-dark bouncy balls and sherbet.

Mrs Walters recommends that families make time to see the Forest Meets the Sea art installation in the Senior Citizens Building which will be created from artwork by hundreds of children from across the Gympie region.

Families will learn more about early learning services, organisations, sporting clubs, businesses and support services available and find out how these services can support them.

Stomp Rockets (back) Ben and Joshua Hayne with Wil Tooley and Connor Garrett. David Crossley

BYO lunch and drink bottle, or grab a bite to eat from Little Haven Café or the sausage sizzle.

Cooloola Berries, Boost Juice and Gypsy Grind Coffee and cooking demonstrations will be in the food court.

Families can dress up in clothes from days gone by and have their photo taken.

Ten of the best photos will be published in the book, When I Was Young, which has been funded by a regional community grant as part of the G150 celebrations.

Organisers are also looking for people born before 1955 to submit stories of their life as a young child.

Call into the booth for a chat and to find out more about the book and how you might submit your stories.

The committee is keen to keep the event free.

Families can support the committee's fundraising at the gold coin sausage sizzle, donate to the wishing well fairy or buy an LKDO drink bottle or raffle ticket at the event.

If any businesses or individuals from the community would like to donate, it will be very gratefully accepted.

All committee members volunteer their time so 100% of funds raised goes directly to cover the cost of the event marketing, activities and performers.

Contact Kim Walters on 0418 157 280 for details.

Map of this year's Little Kids Day Out. Contributed

MAP KEY

1 Tom Grady sponsored - Pat-a-Pet-Awhile

2 Artius - obstacle course + story mat

3 Roadcraft - Little cars (Ginger sport soccer 12noon - 1pm)

4 The Gympie Jungle -Toddler gym & Sensory activities

5 Parkside Early Learning Centre - Sensory collage/ Apple slinky

6 Alma Street Pre-Prep - Sand play

7 FDC Gympie Region - Seed play

8 C&K Tin Can Bay Community Kindergarten - Story time

9 Giant Games

10 Gympie South State School - Bubbles

11 Barambah Environmental Ed'n Centre - Butterfly gardens

12 Two Mile State School Prep and Playgroup - Sensory station

13 Rhee Tae Kwon Do + Demo on grass square (see schedule)

14 Gympie Jabba Jabba A&TSI Health

15 Gympie Aquatic Recreational Centre (ARC)

16 Gympie Basketball Association

17 Box cubby painting

18 Century21 Healthy lunch & snacks recipes & demos (Food Court hourly) 19 Mr Muzic

20 Masonic Lodge sponsored Face painting

21 FM91.5 - Water station

22 Centenary Gympie Scouts - Stomp rockets

23 Men's Shed - Photo wall

24 Emergency vehicles

25 Boomerang Bags

26 Gympie Fitness Club

27 Gympie Regional Council Wild about Walking

28 Bunnings - Construction

29 Basketball demonstration (1:15pm Food court)

Activities Tent and Entertainment Marquee - (see event schedule)

Senior Citizen's Building

30 Koala Action Group - Getting to know koala's

31 Wildlife Care Australia Cooloola & Gympie - animals + MRCC Valley Bees

32 Gympie Regional Gallery - Leaves

33 Goodstart Early Learning - Animal collage

34 Gympie Regional Council & Clean away - Recycling

35 Bone Museum - What will you look like

36 ABA Gympie Group - Baby feed and change room

Where the Forest Meets the Sea

Civic Centre

40 When I was young photo booth (Take your own or $5 to be emailed image)

41 David Weller Woodwork

42 Roadcraft Driver Education

43 Hartbeat Training - Dial 000

44 MyKindy at Victory College - Dough

45 Gympie Early Learning - Natural Play Collage

46 Australian Breastfeeding Association Gympie Group

47 Kids Bizz Early Learning Centre - Necklace/bracelet threading

48 Laurel Place - Protective behaviours

49 Children's Therapy Centre - Kings and Queens

50 St Patrick's Primary School Gympie - Technology/Coding

51 Ricky Dee's: Creations from Nature - Nature craft

52 Gympie Regional Libraries - Storytelling

53 Management of Young Children (MYCP)

54 Cooloola Christian College

55 Gympie Cooloola Rotary/LAGG - Dolly Parton Imagination Library - Mega4

Fossicker's Room & Heritage Theatre (see schedule)

Schedule

Civic Centre

Heritage Theatre

10am Lissa & Nee's Funky Jazz Party

12.15pm David Hamilton Puppets

Civic Centre Fossicker's Room

9am Gubbi Gubbi storytelling

10am Kate Airey - Little songs for little people

10.45am Beats & bubs with Sammie D

11.30am Lissa & Nee Nee workshop

12.30pm Gubbi Gubbi storytelling

1.45pm Puppet making with David Hamilton

Outdoor Entertainment Marquee

9.15am James Nash Band

10.30am Street Science Show

11.15am Welcome to Country Gubbi Gubbi Dancers

Midday Bubs & Beats with Sammie D

12.45pm Dr Daz

1.30pm G'Olden Days by Gympie Theatre

2pm Out west bush dancers

Outside Activity Tent

9.30am The Little Street Circus - Circus activities

11.30am Street Science - Glowing bouncy balls

1.30pm Street Science - Sherbet marking

Lawn

9am Gympie South State School Drum Corp

10am Gympie South State School Marimba's

11am Zumba with Lisa & Davida

11.45am Rhee Tae Kwon Do Demo

12.30pm Belly dancing with Tribal Essence

Food Court (Senior Citizens Building carpark)

9.30am (then hourly) Healthy lunch and snack recipes & demonstrations

11am Basketball demo

All day Mr Muzic throughout the day