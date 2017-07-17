25°
News

Gympie's little ones about to get a big day out

scott kovacevic
| 17th Jul 2017 2:27 PM
Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett ready for this year's Little Kids Day Out.
Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett ready for this year's Little Kids Day Out. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE world is a wide-open playground when you're young, and Gympie's children will get to explore all it has to offer at this year's Little Kids Day Out.

Fifty activities and information booths will be on site for families to engage in at the event, which will be held at the Gympie Civic Centre and Senior Citizens Building on Saturday from 9am-3pm.

Little Kids Day Out co-ordinator Kim Walters said the event, which won 2017 Community Event of the Year, promised to be a fantastic time for everyone.

"The event is the largest children's event held in Gympie and should not be missed by anyone with children under eight years of age," she said.

 

Artist educator Ruby Boussard helping out with Natalie Chatfield, 4, and Jackson Cole, 3, at an previous Little Kids Day Out.
Artist educator Ruby Boussard helping out with Natalie Chatfield, 4, and Jackson Cole, 3, at an previous Little Kids Day Out. Patrick Woods

Mrs Walters says there is so much on offer, children will have to plan their day between attending shows and joining in the hands-on fun provided by local organisations, early learning centres and schools.

They can take part in creative art activities, wood construction, pat-a-pet, plant a tree, shoot a rocket, drive a little car, have their face painted, sit and read stories or join in with the wide range of sensory and art experiences.

Among new activities this year are The Little Street Circus and Street Science making glow-in-the-dark bouncy balls and sherbet.

Mrs Walters recommends that families make time to see the Forest Meets the Sea art installation in the Senior Citizens Building which will be created from artwork by hundreds of children from across the Gympie region.

Families will learn more about early learning services, organisations, sporting clubs, businesses and support services available and find out how these services can support them.

 

Stomp Rockets (back) Ben and Joshua Hayne with Wil Tooley and Connor Garrett.
Stomp Rockets (back) Ben and Joshua Hayne with Wil Tooley and Connor Garrett. David Crossley

BYO lunch and drink bottle, or grab a bite to eat from Little Haven Café or the sausage sizzle.

Cooloola Berries, Boost Juice and Gypsy Grind Coffee and cooking demonstrations will be in the food court.

Families can dress up in clothes from days gone by and have their photo taken.

Ten of the best photos will be published in the book, When I Was Young, which has been funded by a regional community grant as part of the G150 celebrations.

Organisers are also looking for people born before 1955 to submit stories of their life as a young child.

Call into the booth for a chat and to find out more about the book and how you might submit your stories.

The committee is keen to keep the event free.

Families can support the committee's fundraising at the gold coin sausage sizzle, donate to the wishing well fairy or buy an LKDO drink bottle or raffle ticket at the event.

If any businesses or individuals from the community would like to donate, it will be very gratefully accepted.

All committee members volunteer their time so 100% of funds raised goes directly to cover the cost of the event marketing, activities and performers.

Contact Kim Walters on 0418 157 280 for details.

 

Map of this year's Little Kids Day Out.
Map of this year's Little Kids Day Out. Contributed

MAP KEY

1 Tom Grady sponsored - Pat-a-Pet-Awhile

2 Artius - obstacle course + story mat

3 Roadcraft - Little cars (Ginger sport soccer 12noon - 1pm)

4 The Gympie Jungle -Toddler gym & Sensory activities

5 Parkside Early Learning Centre - Sensory collage/ Apple slinky

6 Alma Street Pre-Prep - Sand play

7 FDC Gympie Region - Seed play

8 C&K Tin Can Bay Community Kindergarten - Story time

9 Giant Games

10 Gympie South State School - Bubbles

11 Barambah Environmental Ed'n Centre - Butterfly gardens

12 Two Mile State School Prep and Playgroup - Sensory station

13 Rhee Tae Kwon Do + Demo on grass square (see schedule)

14 Gympie Jabba Jabba A&TSI Health

15 Gympie Aquatic Recreational Centre (ARC)

16 Gympie Basketball Association

17 Box cubby painting

18 Century21 Healthy lunch & snacks recipes & demos (Food Court hourly) 19 Mr Muzic

20 Masonic Lodge sponsored Face painting

21 FM91.5 - Water station

22 Centenary Gympie Scouts - Stomp rockets

23 Men's Shed - Photo wall

24 Emergency vehicles

25 Boomerang Bags

26 Gympie Fitness Club

27 Gympie Regional Council Wild about Walking

28 Bunnings - Construction

29 Basketball demonstration (1:15pm Food court)

Activities Tent and Entertainment Marquee - (see event schedule)

Senior Citizen's Building

30 Koala Action Group - Getting to know koala's

31 Wildlife Care Australia Cooloola & Gympie - animals + MRCC Valley Bees

32 Gympie Regional Gallery - Leaves

33 Goodstart Early Learning - Animal collage

34 Gympie Regional Council & Clean away - Recycling

35 Bone Museum - What will you look like

36 ABA Gympie Group - Baby feed and change room

Where the Forest Meets the Sea

Civic Centre

40 When I was young photo booth (Take your own or $5 to be emailed image)

41 David Weller Woodwork

42 Roadcraft Driver Education

43 Hartbeat Training - Dial 000

44 MyKindy at Victory College - Dough

45 Gympie Early Learning - Natural Play Collage

46 Australian Breastfeeding Association Gympie Group

47 Kids Bizz Early Learning Centre - Necklace/bracelet threading

48 Laurel Place - Protective behaviours

49 Children's Therapy Centre - Kings and Queens

50 St Patrick's Primary School Gympie - Technology/Coding

51 Ricky Dee's: Creations from Nature - Nature craft

52 Gympie Regional Libraries - Storytelling

53 Management of Young Children (MYCP)

54 Cooloola Christian College

55 Gympie Cooloola Rotary/LAGG - Dolly Parton Imagination Library - Mega4

Fossicker's Room & Heritage Theatre (see schedule)

Schedule

Civic Centre

 

Heritage Theatre

10am Lissa & Nee's Funky Jazz Party

 

12.15pm David Hamilton Puppets

 

Civic Centre Fossicker's Room

9am Gubbi Gubbi storytelling

10am Kate Airey - Little songs for little people

10.45am Beats & bubs with Sammie D

11.30am Lissa & Nee Nee workshop

12.30pm Gubbi Gubbi storytelling

1.45pm Puppet making with David Hamilton

 

Outdoor Entertainment Marquee

 

9.15am James Nash Band

 

10.30am Street Science Show

 

11.15am Welcome to Country Gubbi Gubbi Dancers

 

Midday Bubs & Beats with Sammie D

 

12.45pm Dr Daz

 

1.30pm G'Olden Days by Gympie Theatre

 

2pm Out west bush dancers

 

Outside Activity Tent

 

9.30am The Little Street Circus - Circus activities

 

11.30am Street Science - Glowing bouncy balls

 

1.30pm Street Science - Sherbet marking

 

Lawn

 

9am Gympie South State School Drum Corp

 

10am Gympie South State School Marimba's

 

11am Zumba with Lisa & Davida

 

11.45am Rhee Tae Kwon Do Demo

 

12.30pm Belly dancing with Tribal Essence

 

Food Court (Senior Citizens Building carpark)

 

9.30am (then hourly) Healthy lunch and snack recipes & demonstrations

 

11am Basketball demo

 

All day Mr Muzic throughout the day

Gympie Times

Topics:  community gympie little kids day out whatson

Sharing the final journey

Sharing the final journey

LITTLE Haven Palliative Care business manager Sue Manton shares her personal and moving story, on what it was like caring for her terminally ill mother.

Mates go head-to-head as Old Boys a smash success

BREAK ON THROUGH TO THE OTHER SIDE: Old Boy and Gympie Councillor Glen Hartwig takes an unpolitical approach to the problem.

Tournament guaranteed to return next year.

Privatising power could not be worse than this - letter

Map of the rise in electricity prices around the state.

Letter: I was against privatising power, but we're getting screwed

Low act greets bushwalking couple

Amama Picnic Grounds

Jeep with personal items too tempting for hot hands

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

Little Haven Gratitude Walk on this weekend.

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Little horses will be big hit at Widgee this weekend

BURGER NIGHT: Arjay AND Chais Huskisson both voted chips and burgers the best tucker at the Bushmans Bar last Saturday night.

Widgee hosts miniature horse show

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

2 titles 2 build or invest!

287 East Deep Creek Road, East Deep Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $155,000!

2 blocks of land, 9.7 acres, one great price! Here is your chance to secure a large parcel of quality land on Gympies sort after Eastside. A very private and...

QUALITY COUNTRY CLOSE TO TOWN

61 Euston Road, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 2 1 2 $680,000 Inc...

This top quality warm fertile scrub country is situated 14 klms from Gympie CBD. The country would suit many ventures. For many years this property has been a...

HUGE SOUTHSIDE FAMILY HOME

68 Watson Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 6 $398,000

Built to last. Solid brick family home with plenty of space for the whole family. This one will impress you with the shear amount of available living...

YOUR KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR

Lot 80 Knightsbridge Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in Knightsbridge Dve, Sovereign Heights is your dream home - all new and ready for you!!! On entering this brand new Hotondo home you will be impressed...

NORTH DEEP CREEK

242 Gardner Road, North Deep Creek 4570

Rural 7 2 $685,000

Situated approx. 15k from Gympie, with mostly bitumen road access, this 160 acre property, on 2 titles, lends itself to a variety of uses. Cattle, horses, small...

Owners Instructions Are Clear SELL

1121 Eumundi Kenilworth Road, Belli Park 4562

House 4 2 9 Expressions of...

"Bimbadeen" A Stunning Acreage Lifestyle Property This Eumundi Hinterland acreage lifestyle property perfect for horses or cattle is waiting for you! The 78+...

Great Business Opportunity

1100 Rossmore Road, Black Snake 4600

House 3 1 $699,000

Fresh to the market is this unique 846 acre property which has the potential to be turned into a great business opportunity.Positioned perfectly to capture the...

HIDDEN TREASURE THAT WILL IMPRESS YOU!

43 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

From the moment you enter this street you are surrounded by stylish homes!! Situated on 5,232m2 this beautiful quality built home has been outstandingly...

1.5 ACRES MINUTES FROM TOWN

18 Coolabah Court, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Welcome to Pie Creek and this delightful 1.5acres ready and waiting for ... $185,000

Welcome to Pie Creek and this delightful 1.5acres ready and waiting for you to build that perfect dream home. Surrounded by quality homes in a quiet no through...

WHEN OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!

4 Roma Street, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS

This solid hardwood framed brick house was built to last! Boasting large air-conditioned kitchen, dining room and lounge room with lovely polished hardwood floors...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!