Gympie's little kids have their biggest day out Saturday
SATURDAY'S award winning Gympie Little Kids Day Out will feature almost 80 activities, booths and stalls and is the culmination of months of work by hundreds of volunteers.
Held at the grounds of the Gympie Civic Centre and Senior Citizen's Centre from 9am-3pm on August 17, it is brought together through the expertise of Gympie's early childhood professionals, community groups, schools, early learning centres, sporting clubs, businesses and support services.
Little Kids Day Out 2019 is designed especially for families with young children and if you BYO your picnic and drink bottle it will be all free thanks to the funding from the Gympie Regional Council, State Government, Victory College, Roadcraft Driver Education, Gympie Central Shopping Centre, Cooloola Christian College, Nolan Meat's Social Club and Gympie Lions Club and the support of hundreds of local organisations and businesses.
"The committee members are all thrilled that, thanks to a Gympie Regional Council funding, we have secured the award winning, Loose Ends stage show and a workshop from the performers for the event. Loose Ends will be the highlight of this year's Little Kids Day Out event. The performance will commence at 11am in the Heritage Theatre. This show is not to be missed,” said artistic director Kerri Eaton.
This year the event has an animal theme so we not only have Amazing Animals to You with farm animals but Geckoes Wildlife will be bringing lizards, snakes, crocodiles, possums and more.
Lyndon Davis and the Gubbi Gubbi Troupe will enlighten us with their wealth of local indigenous culture focused on fauna from the region to align with the event animal theme.
They will also be rock painting with indigenous artworks as a stimulation during the day.
Some of the many activities on offer during the day are face painting, painting, threading, biscuit making, paper hats, gardening, construction, collage, games, sand play, jumping castle, singing, dancing, puppets, carpentry, bubbles, technology corner, lots of animals, digital dough, Who's tooth?
Gympie Regional Gallery is presenting a Ducks Away art installation in the Senior Citizen's Centre, creating an interactive animal themed obstacle course to lead visitors around the space to discover the 86 innovations on the Mem Fox book Ducks Away being produced by children from across the Gympie.
Volunteer co-ordinator Marion Sillett said volunteers had been been busy delivering cardboard boxes to local schools and early learning centres across the region to be transformed into works of art.
"We have gone as far as Imbil, Tin Can Bay, Glenwood and Goomeri and dropped boxes off to schools in between for the art installation,” she said.
It has been a huge job but what a wonderful opportunity to visit the 48 schools and early learning centres. The project allows the children to contribute to the event. The outlying schools and centres are so unique and well kept. They are a credit to the Principals and Directors.”
Parents can add their feedback form to the prize box of their choice to win amazing prizes donated by local businesses Hair Review, Twiga Books, Cooloola Berries, Tracey Harris Tupperwear, Tony Perrett, Big W Gympie.
If they add feedback online they can also win a family pass on the Mary Valley Rattler,
BYO a picnic and your water bottle and refill it at the drink station. You will also be able to shop at food vendors on the day.
Full list of all entertainment, activities, information booths and vendors below.
Entertainment
Civic Centre - Heritage Theatre
11am Loose Ends Performance (1hr)
1 pm Loose Ends Workshop (1hr)
Outdoor - Stage
9:30am - Aerial Dreaming
9:50am - Opening
10am - Gubbi Gubbi Dance Troupe
10:30am - Dance Academy Cooloola
12noon - James Nash High School
1pm - Dr Daz
1:30pm - Aspy Jones
2pm - Kate Airey
2:45 pm - Prize Draw
Full list of confirmed activities and information booths and vendors:
1 When we were young dress-ups
2 St Patrick's Primary - Technology corner
3 Victory College MyKindy - Digital dough
4 Hartbeat - Basic child first aid training
5 Sunshine Coast Hospital & Health Service
6 Mawarra Independent School
7 Gympie Group Australian Breastfeeding Assoc
8 Mary Valley Steiner School - Finger knitting & wax models
9 Bushkids - Sensory activity
10 Kids on Calton - Dinosaur play foam
11 Children's Therapy Centre - Animal sorting & counting
12 Laurel House - Protective behaviours
13 Integrity Health - Dental
14 BusyBees at Gympie - Playdough
15 Gympie Regional Libraries - F5F Storytime
16 Roadcraft Driver Education
17 Exploring art mediums
18 Gympie Regional Gallery - Creative fun
19 Heritage Theatre - LOOSE ENDS 11am & 1pm
20 ADMIN ATM
21 Gympie School & Office Supplies
22 Bravo Disability Support Network Inc
23 Gympie Bone Museum - Who's tooth
24 Goomeri State School - Where do I live?
25 Gympie Region Relay for Life - Making daffodils
26 Dagun State School - Threading pasta
27 Gympie West State School - Create it
28 Kandanga State School - Static Display
29 Evaluation Form Multi-Prize Draw
30 Gympie South State School P&C Café
31 Cooloola Christian Radio 91.5FM - Puppet show
32 Geckoes Wildlife - Reptiles and animals
33 LLA/Gympie Early Years Voice - QUIET ROOM
34 Gympie Group ABA - Baby feeding & change room
35 Growing Gympie Kids - Activity station
36 Ducks Away - Art Installation
37 Goodstart ELC - Fishing for ducks, Pin the wing on duck
38 Monkland State School - Clay Critters
39 WATER
40 KIDS R US Jumping Castle
41 St John's FIRST AID
42 One Mile State School - Carpentry
43 Ambulance
44 Police Car
45 SES
46 Fire Engine
47 Cooloola Christian College - Farm Play
48 Amazing Animals to you
49 Face painting
50 Gubbi Gubbi - Rock painting
51 Alma Street Pre-Prep - Sand play
52 Family Day Care Gympie Region - Seed play
53 Gympie South State School - Bubbles
54 Act for Kids - Paper hat making
55 Jones Hill State School - Collage
56 Cooloola Rhee Tae Kwon Do
57 OUTDOOR STAGE - See program
58 REFOCUS - Grass heads
59 Chatsworth State School - Biscuit making
60 Awake Studio
61 Parkside ELC - Apple slinkies & sunflower planting
62 Michelle's Beeswax Wraps
63 Tracey Harris Tupperware
64 Gympie Precision Maintenance & Services - Nuts & Bolts
65 Deep Blue Aquatics - INFO Booth
66 Gunalda & District Kindy - Growing your garden
67 Clean Away & GRC - Waste Education
68 Outdoor INFO Bag booth
69 Curves & AFL (Roaming no site)
70 Solid Grounds Coffee at CCC
71 The Juice Caboose
72 Cooloola Berries
73 The Gypsy Grind
74 LKDO Sausage Sizzle (Gympie Meat Hall - Masonic Lodge)
75 Captain Gozzy
76 Luscious Licks
77 Matt Fiddes Martial Arts Gympie