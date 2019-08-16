Gympie's little kids have their biggest day out Saturday

SATURDAY'S award winning Gympie Little Kids Day Out will feature almost 80 activities, booths and stalls and is the culmination of months of work by hundreds of volunteers.

Held at the grounds of the Gympie Civic Centre and Senior Citizen's Centre from 9am-3pm on August 17, it is brought together through the expertise of Gympie's early childhood professionals, community groups, schools, early learning centres, sporting clubs, businesses and support services.

Little Kids Day Out 2019 is designed especially for families with young children and if you BYO your picnic and drink bottle it will be all free thanks to the funding from the Gympie Regional Council, State Government, Victory College, Roadcraft Driver Education, Gympie Central Shopping Centre, Cooloola Christian College, Nolan Meat's Social Club and Gympie Lions Club and the support of hundreds of local organisations and businesses.

Little Kids Day Out. Civic Centre, Gympie. April 16, 2016. Leeroy and Estelle Todd. David Crossley

"The committee members are all thrilled that, thanks to a Gympie Regional Council funding, we have secured the award winning, Loose Ends stage show and a workshop from the performers for the event. Loose Ends will be the highlight of this year's Little Kids Day Out event. The performance will commence at 11am in the Heritage Theatre. This show is not to be missed,” said artistic director Kerri Eaton.

This year the event has an animal theme so we not only have Amazing Animals to You with farm animals but Geckoes Wildlife will be bringing lizards, snakes, crocodiles, possums and more.

Lyndon Davis and the Gubbi Gubbi Troupe will enlighten us with their wealth of local indigenous culture focused on fauna from the region to align with the event animal theme.

Marion Sillett, Kim Walters and Susan Stonier getting ready for previous Little Big Kids Day Out Philippe Coquerand

They will also be rock painting with indigenous artworks as a stimulation during the day.

Some of the many activities on offer during the day are face painting, painting, threading, biscuit making, paper hats, gardening, construction, collage, games, sand play, jumping castle, singing, dancing, puppets, carpentry, bubbles, technology corner, lots of animals, digital dough, Who's tooth?

Gympie Regional Gallery is presenting a Ducks Away art installation in the Senior Citizen's Centre, creating an interactive animal themed obstacle course to lead visitors around the space to discover the 86 innovations on the Mem Fox book Ducks Away being produced by children from across the Gympie.

Volunteer co-ordinator Marion Sillett said volunteers had been been busy delivering cardboard boxes to local schools and early learning centres across the region to be transformed into works of art.

"We have gone as far as Imbil, Tin Can Bay, Glenwood and Goomeri and dropped boxes off to schools in between for the art installation,” she said.

"I

Little kids day out (back from laft) Lucy English, Kerri Eaton, Glen Jocumsen holding grandaughter Matilda Stolberg (front) Kim Walters and Sharlene Makin. Renee Albrecht

It has been a huge job but what a wonderful opportunity to visit the 48 schools and early learning centres. The project allows the children to contribute to the event. The outlying schools and centres are so unique and well kept. They are a credit to the Principals and Directors.”

Parents can add their feedback form to the prize box of their choice to win amazing prizes donated by local businesses Hair Review, Twiga Books, Cooloola Berries, Tracey Harris Tupperwear, Tony Perrett, Big W Gympie.

If they add feedback online they can also win a family pass on the Mary Valley Rattler,

BYO a picnic and your water bottle and refill it at the drink station. You will also be able to shop at food vendors on the day.

Full list of all entertainment, activities, information booths and vendors below.

Entertainment

Civic Centre - Heritage Theatre

11am Loose Ends Performance (1hr)

1 pm Loose Ends Workshop (1hr)

Little Kids Day Out. Civic Centre, Gympie. Andrea Arrazola, 15 months. April 16, 2016. David Crossley

Outdoor - Stage

9:30am - Aerial Dreaming

9:50am - Opening

10am - Gubbi Gubbi Dance Troupe

10:30am - Dance Academy Cooloola

12noon - James Nash High School

1pm - Dr Daz

1:30pm - Aspy Jones

2pm - Kate Airey

2:45 pm - Prize Draw

Full list of confirmed activities and information booths and vendors:

1 When we were young dress-ups

2 St Patrick's Primary - Technology corner

3 Victory College MyKindy - Digital dough

4 Hartbeat - Basic child first aid training

5 Sunshine Coast Hospital & Health Service

6 Mawarra Independent School

7 Gympie Group Australian Breastfeeding Assoc

8 Mary Valley Steiner School - Finger knitting & wax models

9 Bushkids - Sensory activity

10 Kids on Calton - Dinosaur play foam

11 Children's Therapy Centre - Animal sorting & counting

12 Laurel House - Protective behaviours

13 Integrity Health - Dental

PREVIOUS EVENT: Little Kids Day Out Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett. Renee Albrecht

14 BusyBees at Gympie - Playdough

15 Gympie Regional Libraries - F5F Storytime

16 Roadcraft Driver Education

17 Exploring art mediums

18 Gympie Regional Gallery - Creative fun

19 Heritage Theatre - LOOSE ENDS 11am & 1pm

20 ADMIN ATM

21 Gympie School & Office Supplies

22 Bravo Disability Support Network Inc

23 Gympie Bone Museum - Who's tooth

24 Goomeri State School - Where do I live?

25 Gympie Region Relay for Life - Making daffodils

26 Dagun State School - Threading pasta

27 Gympie West State School - Create it

28 Kandanga State School - Static Display

Little Kids Day Out. Civic Centre, Gympie. April 16, 2016. Indiana Chambers. David Crossley

29 Evaluation Form Multi-Prize Draw

30 Gympie South State School P&C Café

31 Cooloola Christian Radio 91.5FM - Puppet show

32 Geckoes Wildlife - Reptiles and animals

33 LLA/Gympie Early Years Voice - QUIET ROOM

34 Gympie Group ABA - Baby feeding & change room

35 Growing Gympie Kids - Activity station

36 Ducks Away - Art Installation

37 Goodstart ELC - Fishing for ducks, Pin the wing on duck

38 Monkland State School - Clay Critters

39 WATER

40 KIDS R US Jumping Castle

41 St John's FIRST AID

42 One Mile State School - Carpentry

43 Ambulance

44 Police Car

45 SES

46 Fire Engine

47 Cooloola Christian College - Farm Play

48 Amazing Animals to you

49 Face painting

50 Gubbi Gubbi - Rock painting

51 Alma Street Pre-Prep - Sand play

52 Family Day Care Gympie Region - Seed play

53 Gympie South State School - Bubbles

54 Act for Kids - Paper hat making

55 Jones Hill State School - Collage

56 Cooloola Rhee Tae Kwon Do

57 OUTDOOR STAGE - See program

58 REFOCUS - Grass heads

Little Kids Day Out. Civic Centre, Gympie. April 16, 2016. Dr Romane Cristescu and Michelle Daly with Koala Scats Detection Dogs, Maya and Baxter. David Crossley

59 Chatsworth State School - Biscuit making

60 Awake Studio

61 Parkside ELC - Apple slinkies & sunflower planting

62 Michelle's Beeswax Wraps

63 Tracey Harris Tupperware

64 Gympie Precision Maintenance & Services - Nuts & Bolts

65 Deep Blue Aquatics - INFO Booth

66 Gunalda & District Kindy - Growing your garden

67 Clean Away & GRC - Waste Education

68 Outdoor INFO Bag booth

69 Curves & AFL (Roaming no site)

70 Solid Grounds Coffee at CCC

71 The Juice Caboose

72 Cooloola Berries

73 The Gypsy Grind

74 LKDO Sausage Sizzle (Gympie Meat Hall - Masonic Lodge)

75 Captain Gozzy

76 Luscious Licks

77 Matt Fiddes Martial Arts Gympie