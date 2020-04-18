Gympie’s link to Lego Australia revealed

LEGO Australia will have a judge on the panel for a Gympie Show Society online Lego competition.

Children aged 3-16 years, not just from Gympie but from across Australia, will have the chance to participate in the competition. The idea originally came from Show secretary Carly Duckworth.

Eight-year-old Emily Devereaux loves getting into Lego. Photo: Tracey Devereaux

With the 2020 Gympie Show cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the competition was a way to keep children excited about the show and to give them something creative to do, said Show finance officer Lucy Choveaux.

“It’s all Carly’s idea. She wanted to give them something to do, to engage them with the Show being cancelled,” Mrs Choveaux said.

The competition, which was announced on Facebook, so far has reached about 10,000 people.

There will be three age categories, 3-6 years, 7-10 years and 11-16 years, but there is no theme for the build.

Eight-year-old Emily Devereaux concentrates on her Lego creation. Photo: Tracey Devereaux

That will be left up to the child’s imagination. The only stipulation is that it cannot be a kit build and must be an original design.

Major sponsors for the competition are Gympie Toyworld, which is putting up prizes for first, second and third place of $30, $20 and $15, respectively in all three age categories.

Competitors from across the country are encouraged to compete, with the entry fee $3 per build.

Children will then have to submit a minimum of two photos of their creation, showing it from different angles, so that judges can see the size, scale and detail of the build.

A judge from Lego Australia will be on the panel, along with chief Lego steward at the Gympie Show, Shane Jocumsen, and a representative from Gympie Toyworld.

Organisers hope to have the competition up and running by early next week and are working on making nominations and entry payments as easy as possible.

“We don’t want to have to get people clicking through a heap of pages just to enter,” Mrs Choveaux said.

Once the competition officially opens, the children will have roughly three weeks to get their entries in before the judges crown their winners.

But announcing the competition now was a stroke of genius.

“With Lego Masters (the second season of a reality television series) starting up soon (tomorrow night), we want to get the kids thinking about their entries now,” Mrs Choveaux said.