DIE HARD: Gympie's Leeanne Williamson starred in a Sunshine Coast Lightning fan video on Facebook.
News

Gympie's Lightning superfan family chosen for club video

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
NETBALL: A GYMPIE family that once travelled more than 4000km to watch their beloved Sunshine Coast Lightning play in the Super Netball grand final have featured in a fan video on the club's website.

The Williamson family was invited for a photo with the Lightning squad, opportunities to meet the players and behind the scenes access at their Sippy Downs base this week.

READ MORE: "Lightning is a religion in our household”

Mum Leeanne, who told The Gympie Times following the team was "like a religion in our household”, said she had never experienced an opportunity of that magnitude.

"We've been to sign-on days ... grand finals and talking to them after the game, but not having the whole lot of them all in the one room,” Mrs Williamson said. "It's mind blowing, it really is.

"It's a way of life for us,” husband Peter added.

"It's what we look forward to each year.”

