Gympie’s leaders reveal their Federal budget wish lists

Gympie’s MP Tony Perrett and Mayor Glen Hartwig (left and right) have unveiled their wish list for this year’s Federal Budget being delivered by Scott Morrison’s cabinet.

BUSINESS support and infrastructure spending are the two hot priorities Gympie’s leaders want delivered in next week’s Federal Budget.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said he was “eager” for the Federal Government to put its weight behind small and medium-sized businesses.

“We have 4540 businesses of which 1527 employ up to 20 people,” Mr Perrett said.

“The Federal Government’s COVID financial incentives and plans supporting workers and businesses have given many some breathing space, to tread water.

Mr Perrett says business infrastructure funding is one item at the top of the list.

“We now need ongoing support for existing incentive measures such as the Instant Asset tax write-off, Bridges Renewal Program, Roads to Recovery Program, and Future Drought Fund.

“These will assist businesses and our major industry sectors such as agriculture to continue to thrive and create jobs.

Mayor Hartwig said Federal help for aged care infrastructure should be a priority.

“As the largest employer group small business is the best placed to provide employment opportunities and this helps them to borrow, invest, reinvest, and create more jobs.”

Mayor Glen Hartwig said he hoped Federal funding would be injected into health and services.

“The council needs increased support for prioritised ageing infrastructure, the road network and other community needs,” he said.