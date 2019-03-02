Gympie's leaders: government shouldn't strangle business

Gympie's politicians have laid out their thoughts on how the region needs to move forward in the wake of the closure of businesses like Gympie Private Hospital.

THE private sector may drive employment, but Gympie's political leaders agree the job of growing the region's economic future is one for all three government levels.

In the wake of Gympie Private Hospital's closure and the impending shuttering of manufacturer Carter Holt Harvey, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Mayor Mick Curran laid out their thoughts on the path to securing the region's economic future.

Mr O'Brien cautioned against relying on government intervention to save businesses.

"Any divestiture of power needs to be used sparingly,” he said.

"A government that starts compulsorily acquiring businesses in anything but the most extreme cases will create sovereign risk which will discourage investment.”

And he had "every reason to be confident” about Gympie's road ahead.

"By building the right infrastructure and investing in business and the community, Wide Bay will thrive into the future,” he said.

Mr Perrett agreed "government cannot solve everything”.

But he has asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk what Gympie-specific programs the State Government has in the works to counter the region's latest job losses.

He said our unemployment level was an issue all three government tiers bore responsibility for, and the region needed Gympie-centric solutions.

"While these job losses are clearly commercial decisions, the fact that they even existed in the first place is because of the private sector,” he said.

"At the same time as trying to keep a business viable and generate jobs, the private sector is impacted by other pressures such as government-generated bureaucratic red tape, trade agreements, access to financial providers, industrial relations pressures and wage demands.”

And there were other ways the state could help.

"The Government should adopt policies to decentralise services to the regions,” he said.

Mayor Mick Curran agreed the council's role was as an enabler, not a job creator.

"We've got to create the environment that people need and want to live here and set up small to medium enterprises” Cr Curran said.

The decisions to close Gympie Private Hospital and Carter Holt Harvey were private commercial ones, he said, although there may still be more to the CHH story.

"It hasn't closed yet and we are working still with the state, the council and interested private parties to have that factory remain

"The negotiations are going a lot better than they were at this time last week.”

