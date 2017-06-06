Gympie's last video store needs your help

FOR movie lovers across the region it seemed like the end of an era: the last video store in Gympie shutting it's doors for good.

Many mourned for the beloved store, a familiar face in town for decades - brought down , it seemed, by behind-the-scenes disagreements.

But businessman Peter Fife saw some life in the store, swooping in at the last minute and providing a lifeline.

"This is my town and I saw a still-viable business, one I had originally helped to build back when it first opened,” Mr Fife said.

"But in the transition there were a few rumours regarding staff changes, and it's done us some harm.”

The main challenge for Mr Fife and the staff is to both lure back previous regulars who haven't made a return trip as well as entice new customers to pay a visit.

"We had a lot of customers come from Cooloola - Tin Can Bay, places like that,” Mr Fife said.

"Having known that community for a long time, I question how effective me putting money into advertising would be to get customers back.”

Instead the money is being used to cater the needs and wants of local customers.

Noosa's Cholena Smith, temporarily handling management duties, said visitors would see far more new releases going forward.

"It's about what people are looking for - in Noosa, customers were after the oldies, not so much here in Gympie,” she said.

A sign in the window proudly proclaims the beloved Cheap Tuesday is back to stay in the store, after a temporary absence.

"We had to do it, purely to get us back up and running smoothly again,” Mr Fife said.

"People naturally didn't like it, but we want to stress it's not going anywhere.”

Even with the dominance of streaming services in home entertainment these days, Mr Fife is convinced of the store's future sustainability.

"We've got maybe around five years left, which feels about right,” he added.

"But that depends on people coming in and supporting the store.”

Jobseekers in town may also want to keep an eye on the store, with talk of a new management position available in the next few months.