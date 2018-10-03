Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOP CLOSING: Deborah Taylor and her mother Margaret Wilson have closed the doors to Apron Gourmet Kitchenware in Mary St.
SHOP CLOSING: Deborah Taylor and her mother Margaret Wilson have closed the doors to Apron Gourmet Kitchenware in Mary St. Philippe Coquerand
News

Gympie's kitchenware store closes in Mary St

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY-run business on Mary Street closed its doors for the last time last week after almost four decades.

Apron Gourmet Kitchenware was established by Margaret and John Wilson along with Margaret's sister Pam Woodley in 1983.

It was the first speciality kitchenware store in Gympie, stocking a range of quality kitchenware.

When John and Pam passed away, Margaret and daughter Deborah Taylor ran the business together until Deborah and her husband David took over in 2003.

The original business occupied half the old Quaties Shoes store, eventually taking over the whole premises in 2004.

After working in the business for around 30 years, Deborah made the decision to retire and pursue her many interests that have been on hold while working a small business full time.

Deborah and Margaret said the business was very successful and it has been enjoyable working in Mary Street over the years.

They said small independent stores were able to offer customers a unique range of products and good, old fashioned customer service.

Deborah said she will miss all her loyal customers and the other "shoppies” in Mary Street.

"Our customers have been very loyal and supportive over the years and, for that, we thank them very much” she said.

apron gourmet kitchenware business story gympie mary street
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Door still ajar on $25m facility in the Gympie forestry

    premium_icon Door still ajar on $25m facility in the Gympie forestry

    Council News Council looking at where region's waste will be dumped with only three years left on Bonnick Rd's lifespan.

    Gympie building company's licence suspended for second time

    premium_icon Gympie building company's licence suspended for second time

    News Freeze on company responsible for $10m of work.

    UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after Gympie crash

    UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after Gympie crash

    News The remains trapped inside his car at the scene.

    POWER 30 - Who moved down the list?

    premium_icon POWER 30 - Who moved down the list?

    News These influencers stayed on the list but not in the same place.

    Local Partners