Gympie's kitchenware store closes in Mary St

SHOP CLOSING: Deborah Taylor and her mother Margaret Wilson have closed the doors to Apron Gourmet Kitchenware in Mary St. Philippe Coquerand

A FAMILY-run business on Mary Street closed its doors for the last time last week after almost four decades.

Apron Gourmet Kitchenware was established by Margaret and John Wilson along with Margaret's sister Pam Woodley in 1983.

It was the first speciality kitchenware store in Gympie, stocking a range of quality kitchenware.

When John and Pam passed away, Margaret and daughter Deborah Taylor ran the business together until Deborah and her husband David took over in 2003.

The original business occupied half the old Quaties Shoes store, eventually taking over the whole premises in 2004.

After working in the business for around 30 years, Deborah made the decision to retire and pursue her many interests that have been on hold while working a small business full time.

Deborah and Margaret said the business was very successful and it has been enjoyable working in Mary Street over the years.

They said small independent stores were able to offer customers a unique range of products and good, old fashioned customer service.

Deborah said she will miss all her loyal customers and the other "shoppies” in Mary Street.

"Our customers have been very loyal and supportive over the years and, for that, we thank them very much” she said.