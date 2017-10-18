24°
News

Gympie's Kierra is a future remote, rural education leader

RECOGNITION: USC Gympie student Kierra Jones has been recognised as a potential future leader in rural and remote education.
RECOGNITION: USC Gympie student Kierra Jones has been recognised as a potential future leader in rural and remote education.

A USC Gympie student with a keen interest in teaching in Aboriginal communities has been recognised as a potential future leader in rural and remote education.

Kierra Jones, 30, was one of only two pre-service teachers from Australia selected to attend the recent national conference of the Society for the Provision of Education in Rural Australia, held at the University of Canberra.

The special needs teacher aide from Sexton is in her final year of a Bachelor of Primary Education at USC Gympie.

Ms Jones said she was honoured to receive a scholarship to attend the conference, which covered emerging issues and trends for teaching in rural and remote locations and was attended by education professionals, school administrators, teachers and academics.

"It was a valuable experience to network with like-minded people with the same goals and passions, share my opinions, and hear other people's ideas and strategies on rural education,” she said. "It should not matter if you live in a city or in the middle of outback Queensland. All students should be given the same opportunities to learn and become successful individuals.”

The mother of two said she had wanted to become a teacher since completing Year 12 at James Nash State High School.

Last year, Ms Jones was awarded a Pearl Duncan Scholarship from Education Queensland to support Indigenous students to become teachers.

She chose to complete her third-year placement in the Aboriginal community of Cherbourg and said the experience had inspired her to work to create innovative learning opportunities for Indigenous students.

"Every day was exciting, different and challenging, but very rewarding. I would encourage any pre-service teacher to do a rural or remote placement, as the experience and knowledge you take away enhances your teaching perspectives.”

USC Lecturer in Primary Education Rosemary Horne said Ms Jones's commitment to study and her dedication to student outcomes was impressive.

"Kierra is brilliant with students and is so dedicated to doing what she can to assist them to realise their potential,” Ms Horne said.

People interested in studying at USC can go to usc.edu.au/learn for advice on how to choose a course, build study skills and apply to QTAC.

Topics:  kierra jones potential future leader rural and remote education scholarship usc

Gympie Times
Rain takes the shine off Gympie Gold

Rain takes the shine off Gympie Gold

THE much needed wet weather has put a dampener on the final day's play of the Gympie Gold's two-day match against Nambour on the weekend

Viral 'me, too' posts reveal a shockingly familiar story

Take the time to hear the stories behind the #metoo social media status trend.

Hashtag shows sexual violence is all too normal

Gympie Hammers tested in Noosa Sevens

STRONG SIDE: Gympie's Krystal Johnston tries to break through the USC line of defence.

Hammers provided stiff opposition in International festival

Motorist risks floodwaters hours after body pulled from creek

Roads are flooded on the Coast.

Authorities issue flood warning for Sunshine Coast, Noosa

Local Partners