’Gympie’s key industries choking on red tape’

Gympie MP Tony Perrett says State red and green tape is tying up the region’s key industries as they try to recover from the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic.

A MESSAGE from Gympie MP Tony Perrett:

Economies everywhere have been battered.

Gympie is no exception.

Reinvigorating Gympie’s economy is a challenge for all levels of government and local organisations.

Actions need to deliver long term benefits. A patchwork of piecemeal handouts and programs for part-time work and limited periods will only massage statistics.

MP Tony Perrett says Governments cannot solve everything, but they are able to help or hinder businesses.

Everyone knows the private sector drives job creation rather than Governments which create public service jobs in Brisbane.

The Gympie Chamber of Commerce is ideally positioned to contribute to local solutions as it represents small to medium businesses which make up the bulk of our private sector.

Last week it started by asking key stakeholders for input to a marketing strategy it has commissioned for the region.

It highlighted our region’s strengths such as proximity to the south east corner, natural beauty, strong community connections, family friendly lifestyle, affordable land and housing, easy access to transport corridors, ports, and airports.

While trying to keep businesses viable and generate jobs the private sector is also impacted by pressures such as government generated bureaucratic red tape, trade agreements, access to financial providers, industrial relations, and wage demands.

The region’s agriculture industry is being strangled by bureaucracy, the Gympie MP says.

Governments can’t solve everything, but they can help or hinder.

Investment in the right infrastructure should provide business the confidence to borrow, invest, value add, grow, and generate jobs. Government should also ditch stifling red and green bureaucratic tape which is choking Gympie’s major industries of manufacturing and agriculture.

Many of our problems existed long before this economic crisis. Not only have business struggled or shut up shop, we’ve had systemic problems of high unemployment, low earning levels, and welfare dependence.

For 26 of the past 31 years the Labor Party has been in government. Our systemic problems have gone unnoticed from more than a generation of successive State Labor Governments, stacked with union officials and political machine operatives, focused on party games in Brisbane.

They still don’t even have a budget. Without a budget you can’t deliver an economic plan. They’re flying blind through the biggest economic crisis in nearly a century.