Gympie's Keeffe stands tall despite Giant loss

Harry Himmelberg (left) and Lachlan Keeffe (second left) of the Giants contest the ball with Nathan Vardy (right) of the Eagles during the Round 2 AFL match between the West Coast Eagles and the GWS Giants at Optus Stadium in Perth, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

HIS Giants may have been handed a comprehensive 45-point loss to the Sydney Swans, but Gympie AFL export Lachie Keeffe continued putting his hand up for senior selection in the NEAFL last weekend.

Keeffe stood tall in a defensive leadership role, impressing Giants development coach Damian Truslove despite the 97-52 final score.

"Lachie was solid down back; he won and halved most of his contest and his communication setting up the boys was excellent. He continues to be a rock down back for us,” Truslove said.

Keeffe tallied 15 disposals and 10 marks for the match. He has not featured in the GWS AFL side since notching his 50th professional game against West Coast in Round 2.