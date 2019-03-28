Gympie's Keeffe escapes serious injury, under Round 2 cloud

Lachlan Keeffe of the Giants is injured and leaves the field during the Round 1 AFL match between the GWS Giants and Essendon Bombers at the Sydney Showgrounds Stadium, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Lachlan Keeffe of the Giants is injured and leaves the field during the Round 1 AFL match between the GWS Giants and Essendon Bombers at the Sydney Showgrounds Stadium, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY CRAIG GOLDING

AFL: GWS Giants utility Lachie Keeffe has received good news on what looked like a severe knee injury in Sunday's AFL match against Essendon.

The 204cm Gympie export left the game in the first quarter under the assistance of trainers after his left knee buckled under him in a marking contest.

He re-entered the contest in the second term with heavy strapping, and went on to kick an equal career-high three goals in an unfamiliar deep forward role.

The Giants Round 2 injury report says the 28-year-old has escaped serious structural damage.

Lachlan Keeffe of the Giants kicks a goal during the Round 1 AFL match between the GWS Giants and Essendon Bombers at the Sydney Showgrounds Stadium, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY CRAIG GOLDING

"It was really courageous by (Keeffe) but also by our medical staff to tape him up and get him back out there,” GWS General Manager of Football Wayne Campbell said.

"It's good news there - it's jarred and was a bit sore after the game but he'll train tomorrow (Wednesday) and I think he's a reasonable chance to play this weekend.”

GWS smashed the Bombers 16.16 (112) to 5.10 (40) at Giants Stadium, but Keeffe will have to wait for the Round 2 team sheet - released later tonight - to see if he'll travel to Perth for Saturday night's clash with the West Coast Eagles.