Lachlan Keeffe of the GWS Giants is seen during a training session in Sydney, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Lachlan Keeffe of the GWS Giants is seen during a training session in Sydney, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING JOEL CARRETT
Gympie's Keeffe back in for AFL clash against his old club

JOSH PRESTON
20th Jul 2019 12:02 AM
AFL: Gympie export Lachie Keeffe has been recalled to the GWS Giants squad for this afternoon's vital clash against his old club Collingwood.

Keeffe will play his 52nd career game after the Giants announced he would be a late replacement for skipper Phil Davis, who has been withdrawn from the Starting 22 due to injury.

- Injured Keeffe plays game of his life in miracle AFL return

- 'Mr Reliable' Keeffe waiting in the wings for GWS recall

The 204cm utility, used mostly as a key defender for the Giants, played 40 games for the Pies before GWS picked him up as a delisted free agent at the end of 2017.

The Giants are facing a desperate battle to maintain their claim for a finals spot, with mounting injuries to star players combining with a three-game losing skid seeing them slide to sixth on the ladder after 16 rounds.

Keeffe's best game in GWS colours came in Round 1 this year, when he booted three of his 11 career goals in an unlikely starring role up forward against Essendon.

