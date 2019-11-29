Gympie’s infamous ‘crack track’ must be shut down

SIEGE: Gympie police on scene of a siege in Lawrence St earlier this year.

ANY claim drugs are not a worsening problem in our society is bollocks.

Just spend a day in the Gympie courts and you will see what percentage of the justice system’s time is taken up by crimes that are directly related to drugs.

And I don’t believe Gympie is any worse than most other regional towns.

A Gympie teenager will be sentenced next year on five charges, including supplying MDMA.

Terrifyingly, the crimes that were once your stock standard thefts and break and enters, have evolved into something more akin to a zombie apocolypse.

Some of these drugs turn people into rampaging, biting, snarling zombies that seem to want to kill and destroy.

THe zombie apocalypse is now.

This week in Gympie Magistrates Court we have heard the stories of two men’s drug induced rampages that, in parts, almost defy belief.

It’s well known in Gympie that the flats in Lawrence St are where a lot of bad stuff goes down, and no doubt where a lot of drugs are taken. Why aren’t police patrolling and searching those flats every day?

An eight-hour siege, a 22-hour bender which can barely or not at all be remembered and which involved one “man”snarling at police and trying to bite like a dog, getting behind the wheel and causing havoc before colliding head-on with another car, tearing apart the plce where they live. It is truly a miracle nobody was killed.

It’s well known in Gympie that the flats in Lawrence St are where a lot of bad stuff goes down. In fact, many people refer to parts of Lawrnece St as the Gympie Crack Track.

Our police force should be patrolling and searching those flats every day, and taking firm action on any illegal activity.

The fact these flatsare just up the road from a primary school is cause for even greater concern.

The ‘crack track’ needs to be shut down for good.

