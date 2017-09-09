27°
Gympie's 'I'm more local than you' election was pathetic

The Gympie Regional Council.
by Letter to the Editor from Dave Freeman

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THIS week your editorial asked why we pay councillors a generous salary (and a car) when they're little more than rubber stamps.

You also noted that government legislation has skewed power toward mayors and council CEOs but that must surely not prevent elected councillors having an opinion or taking part in public discourse.

Sadly we seem to have only a couple in council who regularly question anything or make public statements.

The rest?

Who knows why they fill spaces that could be better used but it may come down to our last council election largely being a pathetic "I'm more local than you are” competition.

Cr Mark McDonald

There's few in council whose name doesn't appear on a road or a long-standing business hereabouts.

It seems most have other jobs or businesses and that matters of council may not get their attention to a degree their position and perks should demand.

Cr James Cochran.

It's not hard to conclude that the effort put in by councillors reflects how secure they feel on the back of their name and "localness” and this is demonstrated by how little they care about what is said of them.

It beggars belief that the deputy mayor should inform me that he doesn't read The Gympie Times and that another "name around town” councillor puts this publication down with a weak cry of "fake news”.

Cr Glen Hartwig.

Regardless of how they value this paper, as paid and elected councillors it's part of their duties to note what is being written about their "organisation” by one of the few available public avenues of information about their deeds.

The opinions expressed by those of who write herein should interest them too.

I suggest the attitude of the councillors mentioned above is the norm amongst the "good ole boys” on council and that they simply laugh at us for allowing them to do so little.

Mayor Mick Curran

There's nothing to suggest that a fast growing and changing Gympie is

well served by electing people on a basis of being "most local”.

Such a "qualification” makes them most likely to best serve themselves and their mates and least likely to guide our community through the changes we need to work through.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

