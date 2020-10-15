Menu
Matilda the Kangaroo has found her new home in the Gympie region, at the developing Traveston mega servo.
Gympie’s iconic, giant ‘Tilly’ hops over to her new home

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
15th Oct 2020 6:38 PM
THE one they call “Tilly” has found a new home.

Matilda, the 13-metre high mechanical Kangaroo who winked at the crowd during her lap of honour at 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games, has hopped over to the site of the new Traveston “mega servo” from her previous home at the Puma service station in Kybong.

Her latest move has repositioned Matilda as a tourist attraction and focal point of the Gympie region, after the Kybong station was bypassed by the new Bruce Highway.

The $14.4 million dollar “mega servo” was earmarked for a mid-September completion earlier this year, but construction of the site is still ongoing.

She enjoyed another moment in the limelight when the Queen’s Baton Relay stopped at her Kybong home on its route through Gympie in the lead up to the 2018 Games.

