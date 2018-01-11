Gympie's ice tag almost vanished

Scenes from Wide Bay Motorcycles after their shop was ransacked this morning.

Scenes from Wide Bay Motorcycles after their shop was ransacked this morning. Jacob Carson

GYMPIE is swiftly moving away from its ice-fuelled, assault ridden reputation, with the latest crime statistics indicating a significant drop in serious assaults, break and enters as well as attempted unlawful uses of motor vehicles.

In the current financial year, Gympie patrol group recorded a 4.4 per cent decrease in serious assaults, a 1.0 per cent decrease in break and enters, a 27.9 per cent decrease in stealing from vehicles and a massive 33.3 per cent decrease in attempted unlawful uses of motor vehicles.

Gympie police are also solving a high percentage of drug offences, particularly in the CBD.

Out of the 137 drug offences that were recorded near Gympie's centre last year, 127 were solved and out of the 17 drug offences investigated in Gympie's southern suburbs, 16 were solved.

According to Gympie police chief, Senior Sergeant Gregg Davey, the Gympie region is shaking its "drug heartland” tag.

A veteran investigator, Snr Sgt Davey has spent his career following crime trends.

He said Gympie was not feeling the effects of the "ice epidemic.”

"We get the feedback all the time that there is an ice epidemic in Gympie,” Snr Sgt Davey said.

"The trouble is we are not seeing that with our investigations.

"We are getting it reported back through health (Department of Health), but normally it is the addict, or someone who can only buy a limited amount.

"So if the drug is being produced and brought into the place (Gympie), it is more than gone in a very short period of time.

"It is not such a pressing issue for us,” he said.

Out of the 237 offences reported just in Gympie's CBD last year, 69 were property-based, stealing crimes. According to Queensland police data, only 37 of those were solved.

But compared to a 100 per cent solve rate on good-order offences and traffic related offences, Snr Sgt Davey says Gympie's numbers are healthy.

"I think our crime figures are really good,” Snr Sgt Davey said.

"The perception that Gympie is a rough-shod place is a stigma that we were given when we were dubbed the murder capital of Australia.

"It is not what we have got.

"You would get a homicide that occurred in a neighbouring district and reported in Gympie.

"If you talk about assaults that occurred in the Gympie CBD, we had such low reporting that when you go to hotspot something that whole area lights up because it is our peak. But that peak is minimal compared to other districts.

"We are a safe place here.

"You will always have crime but it is about adapting to that,” he said.