Gympie's 'honey badger' hammers out win for USC

RUGBY UNION: Ex-Gympie Hammers men's player Lochalyin Brown secured bragging rights when he came up against his old club on Saturday.

Wearing the jersey for USC this year, Brown celebrated a 22-19 win with his new club.

Brown said he felt like there was a "bounty” on his head but regardless was able to get the job done.

"It was pretty intense, I heard a couple of the boys were out to get me but USC prevailed as always,” he said.

Hammers' Matt Jamesy while playing Caloundra. Leeroy Todd

"In the back of my mind I knew they were coming for me and had that bounty on me but we have bragging rights until we play them again.”

Despite wearing different colours, Brown said he was always a Hammer at heart and everything was left on the field.

"You can take the boy out of Gympie but you can't take Gympie out of the boy,” he said.

"It's a great rivalry but what was said and done on the pitch was left there. Coming here to Gympie I am always welcome.”

The rivalry between the sides brought out the best in Brown's game.

"I knew they were out to get me so I had to step my game up and be the bigger man and put my body on the line,” he said.

Brown's first taste of union was during high school.

"I have been playing for four years. I was introduced to it in year 11 and have loved it ever since,” he said.

"Why not try and pursue it outside of school and give it a crack.

"The physical contact is my favourite. I went from playing soccer to rugby and just never looked back.

"It is a good stress relief when you get the pitch with the boys and a good vibe with the old boys.”

Gympie started the second half of its season on Saturday and in the last 20 minutes the Hammers started firing.

At the 64th minute it was 22-nil and the Hammers started their attack. Hammers coach Jason McPherson said he saw some positives in the game.

"The last 20 minutes we played rugby. The first 50 was probably the worst rugby we have played all year,” McPherson said.

"We just went away from the little things that have got us success in the last three weeks.

"We had a two-week bye amongst that and it just really disrupted the whole season.

"But there are no excuses, USC came off a bye but they still turned up to play.”

Hammers have a bye this week but will be preparing for a physical contest against Nambour next weekend.

"We will work on our defensive structure and getting the line defence moving,” McPherson said.