Homeless Dan Seymour pictured at the Six Mile rest area.
Gympie's homeless numbers are rising, time for a better plan

Shelley Strachan
2nd Aug 2018 10:01 AM
THE rich get richer, the poor get the picture.

Midnight Oil sang about it in 1982, and it has just been revealed that, indeed, the gap between the rich and the poor in our great nation is getting bigger. The top 1% own more wealth than the bottom 70% combined.

The latest Census shows a 13.7 per cent spike in the number of Australians experiencing homelessness. The problem is getting worse.

Reporter Josh Preston's article last week, where he visited and interviewed just some of the homeless using the Six Mile rest stop area as a safe harbour, was an eye opener.

It is high time our community did some serious planning around how to help these people. There but for the grace of God go any of us.

Next week is Homelessness Week in Australia, and to launch it, the National Homelessness Conference will take place in Melbourne.

It will debate questions such as: How does Australia tackle the task of getting everyone into safe and secure housing? How do we support the diverse groups of homeless Australians - people fleeing domestic and family violence, those with mental health issues, older people who have found housing unaffordable as they struggle on the age pension? What are the solutions and how do we pay for them?

We must stand up and speak up for these people.

